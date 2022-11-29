The Monona City Council last week approved its 2023 operating budget after adding funds to give all non-elected city staff a 0.5% raise in the coming year.
The final budget, approved unanimously at the council’s Nov. 21 meeting, sets a city property tax rate of $6.36 per $1,000 of home value, a decrease from 2022’s rate of $6.57 per $1,000.
Despite the rate decrease, the average Monona homeowner will likely see an increase in their total city tax bill, because the average assessed home value has increased by 11% since last year.
The average home in the city, valued at $428,700, will see an increase of about $182 over last year’s city property tax bill, finance director Marc Houtakker told the council.
Alder Doug Wood brought the staff raise proposal to the council in an attempt to use all of the city’s levy. Prior to the Nov. 21 meeting, the budget used all but about $10,400 of its legally allowed tax revenue.
The final budget uses those funds and an additional $2,000 of interest from various accounts to pay for the raise.
By Wisconsin law, municipalities’ levy limits each year are based on how much they levied the previous year, plus an adjustment for net new construction. By not using the excess funds, Wood argued, the city would be losing money it could collect in future years.
“We don’t expect, I think, much increase at all next year,” Wood told the council, referring to the levy limit increase for the 2024 budget.
Wood proposed a number of other amendments as alternatives to the raise, which would have put the excess funds toward various professional development and programming services for the Monona library, senior center and police department.
Diane Mikelbank, director of the senior center, told the council she would rather see her staff get the raise than receive the funds for other department operations.
“My staff are super valuable,” she said. “To have to replace them if they found something that paid them more would be super challenging.”
Ryan Claringbole, director of the Monona Public Library, echoed those sentiments.
Alder Kathy Thomas said she supported the amendment because many city employees are underpaid in comparison to other municipalities.
“This is by no means a big raise,” Thomas said. “But it goes to help more adequately compensate staff for their workloads.”
Including the raise in the budget increased the city tax rate by about 1 cent per $1,000 of assessed property value. Tax bills will be sent out in mid-December, and the first installment is due by the end of January.