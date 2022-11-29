The Monona City Council last week approved its 2023 operating budget after adding funds to give all non-elected city staff a 0.5% raise in the coming year.

The final budget, approved unanimously at the council’s Nov. 21 meeting, sets a city property tax rate of $6.36 per $1,000 of home value, a decrease from 2022’s rate of $6.57 per $1,000.

