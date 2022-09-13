City leaders got their first look last week at preliminary design options and costs for a revamped and expanded civic building.
A preliminary price tag for the project was between $46 million and $50 million, a cost that architects said likely would change as construction prices fluctuate and more specific plans are made. Architects also recommended doubling the size of the existing 32,000 square foot city hall on Schluter Road.
The approval process could include an advisory referendum in April. Mayor Mary O’Connor told the Herald & Independent she expects a vote on that at the next council meeting, Sept. 19, to gauge community support for the project.
An initial report presented on Sept. 6 to the City Council from FGM Architects laid out three design concepts based on the council’s hope to renovate and expand to the city hall property. Council members and representatives from the city’s public safety departments have long said they need a larger, more modern building to better carry out their duties.
O’Connor stressed that the proposed concepts, while a good first step, are not final plans.
“If we were to move forward, I’m sure we’d be doing some value engineering to bring the cost down,” she said. “It is by no means a finalized design concept. It’s more just to see if the space would fit on the site.”
Talks of improving the city hall and emergency service centers have been ongoing for more than a decade, O’Connor said. A 2012 report commissioned by the city from Bray Associates Architects Inc. found that first responders and administrators alike were in need of office, storage and meeting space in the current building.
For instance, the fire and EMS department’s apparatus bay, where emergency vehicles are kept, was formerly the city’s public works garage and not designed for large fire engines and ambulances.
“Some of these doorways, I don’t even know they get the trucks in and out,” O’Connor said. “It’s literally inches, the open space on either side of the doorway.”
The current public safety facilities were also built before the city’s fire and EMS departments made the transition from volunteer services to full-time employees. Sleeping quarters required for responders have not been updated to reflect that change and are “very cramped,” O’Connor said.
Additionally, the Monona Police Department’s limited space has created conditions where witnesses, detained people and officers are often sharing the same spaces.
“This is a really big safety concern,” said FGM architect Andrew Mayo.
Architects provided the council with an analysis of the total space required to adequately host all of the city’s administrative and emergency services staff as the city grows. Based on a 20-year projection for staff growth, FGM found that the size of the facility would need to double from its current 32,000 square feet to 64,000. About 80 percent of that space would be for public safety staff and equipment.
The conceptual design recommended by FGM would involve the demolition of the city’s current apparatus bay for fire and EMS vehicles, renovating the current city hall space to host public safety staff, and new construction on the northwest and southeast sides of the campus. With an estimated cost of $46.3 million, this was the least expensive proposed concept.
One other concept involves destruction and removal of an on-site well and reservoir to create more building space, and the third would be to find another parcel on which to construct a completely new building. The city had previously looked for other potential sites but found nothing suitable, O’Connor said.
The projected cost of the project in part reflects the increasing cost of construction materials, as inflation has spiked this year. Mayo told the council that most of the time, FGM would assume a 3%-5% annual increase in costs for any given project. In recent years, however, that number has reached 24%.
If an advisory referendum were to fail, it would not prevent the city from moving forward to the project. O’Connor said she wasn’t sure what the council’s course of action would be in that event.
“We’re at the point where we need to do something,” she said.