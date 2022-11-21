The Monona City Council voted last week to approve three policy changes for the Monona Police Department, one of which gives officers more leeway to decide when to conduct vehicle pursuits.
At a Nov. 7 meeting, council members unanimously approved the changes, which implement new policies regarding use of force, rendering medical aid and vehicle pursuits.
The changes are the last of seven policies subject to council review to be approved this year, part of a comprehensive process by the department to update and better organize its policies.
Previously, Monona police officers were barred from conducting pursuits that involved high speeds or dangerous driving unless there was probable cause that someone in the vehicle had committed, or was about to commit, a violent felony.
Chaney had argued that the policy, last updated in 2020, was overly restrictive.
“I believe that the police department was restricted—and that’s appropriate, that’s what policy is for—but more than you intended it to be,” he told council members.
High-speed chases pose significant dangers to officers, suspects and bystanders, city leaders and law enforcement say. According to a 2010 FBI bulletin, every day one person dies as a result of a police pursuit, and 42% of those injured or killed in chases are innocent bystanders. That risk, especially for pursuits over misdemeanors or traffic violations, was the reasoning behind past policy, Alder Nancy Moore said in an interview.
The new policy places no strict line on when pursuits are or are not justified. Instead, it instructs officers to continually reassess the situation, considering factors such as the seriousness of the suspected crime, risk to public safety and whether the vehicle’s registration has been identified, the policy says.
“It’s one of the most dangerous things that law enforcement can do,” Chaney said. “But we have an abundance of training and review to make sure we do these safely and that officers use their judgment and discretion.”
Pursuit policy history
The city first instituted a pursuit policy in 2002, which said that officers needed “reasonable grounds” to believe that a suspect, “if allowed to escape, may present a danger to human life or cause serious injury to other people.” The city updated the language of the policy again in 2004, to add that a serious crime needed to be suspected to pursue.
Then, in February 2020, the city added more restrictive language to the policy, saying officers needed to limit vehicle pursuits to suspects of violent felonies.
In the summer of 2020, two vehicle pursuits performed by Monona police officers resulted in the deaths of young, Black men.
Those events, alongside another 2020 incident involving two Monona officers detaining a Black man which led to a lawsuit, led to the requirement that some department policies, including the pursuit policy, be subject to council review before changes.
According to Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation reports, Rodney J. Freeman Jr., 21, was found dead in a Monona lagoon in June 2020, two days after fleeing on foot from the scene of a crash during a police pursuit. Three months later, Elliot Johnson, 24, also died after a crash resulting from a pursuit. Dane County prosecutors determined that Johnson had shot himself in his car. Officers were cleared of charges in both cases.
The city reviewed its pursuit policy following those two incidents.
“We wanted to take a look at whether or not our vehicle pursuit policy needed revision,” Moore said of the review that followed. “We ultimately at that point chose to err on the side of caution, because a vehicle can in a sense become a weapon.”
In Oct. 2020, the city added language to its pursuit policy to reflect the need for “probable cause,” setting a higher bar for officers than the previously-used “reasonable cause” language.
Moore, who was on the city’s public safety committee in 2020, said she doesn’t see it as a reversal of city decisions for the city to give more freedom to police officers to make decisions regarding pursuits, after restricting pursuits through policy for two years.
“I don’t see it as a contradiction,” Moore said. “At the end of the day, we’re hiring professionals and we expect them to use their judgment.”
“There are some areas where there are harder lines, but policing is a very challenging job and they need to be able to exercise professional judgment,” she said.
Other policy changes
The new pursuit policy is, with minor changes from the department, what was recommended by contractor Lexipol in the course of its broader policy review. Lexipol specializes in writing policy for first responder agencies, aligning them with state, federal and local law as well as industry best practices.
The use of force and medical aid policies were also recently updated, but very little changed in them, Chaney said in an interview. The department had no specific medical aid policy before the review, he said, but most of the guidelines already existed in other policies.
The police department is also in the process of equipping squad cars with emergency overdose medicine naloxone, brand name Narcan.
Chaney said he was working with Monona Fire and EMS to begin training officers to administer the medication. The department currently keeps naloxone, which is used to treat suspected opioid overdoses, at the station in case officers encounter contaminated evidence, Chaney said.
Since early this year, both the police and fire departments have been working with Lexipol to overhaul their internal policies.
Most of the more than 100 police department policies included in that process are administrative, Chaney said, and do not relate to officers’ interactions with the public. But seven of them, including the newly approved changes, are subject to City Council approval. The council put that requirement in place in 2020, after a series of Monona police interactions with Black men drew public criticism.
The use of force, medical aid and vehicle pursuit policies were the last of those seven to be approved by the council. The council has approved policies regarding police K-9s, personnel complaints, body cameras and vehicle cameras earlier this year.
Chaney said he expects the full policy review to be finished by the end of 2022.