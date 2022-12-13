Bloom development rendering (1)
A rendering of the proposed Bloom development on Monona Drive, from developer The Neutral Project's presentation to the City Council.

 By Will Cioci wcioci@apg-wi.com

A plan to redevelop a mini mall on Monona Drive into a housing and commercial development has cleared its biggest hurdle after six trips to the Plan Commission. 

The Monona City Council approved rezoning and general development plans for The Bloom on Dec. 5, setting the stage for the final public step in the approval process, the precise implementation plan. The PIP includes finer details than are required by the GDP, such as landscaping, building materials and lighting plans, but last week’s approval essentially guarantees the developer its project can be built as long as it fits that plan.

Bloom development rendering (2)
The Bloom project brings up affordable housing concerns in Monona

