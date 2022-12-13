A plan to redevelop a mini mall on Monona Drive into a housing and commercial development has cleared its biggest hurdle after six trips to the Plan Commission.
The Monona City Council approved rezoning and general development plans for The Bloom on Dec. 5, setting the stage for the final public step in the approval process, the precise implementation plan. The PIP includes finer details than are required by the GDP, such as landscaping, building materials and lighting plans, but last week’s approval essentially guarantees the developer its project can be built as long as it fits that plan.
Nate Helbach, representing developer The Neutral Project, told the council at its Nov. 21 meeting when first presenting the plans to alders that he hoped to have the final set of plans ready “shortly.” They would need both commission and council approval.
The project also is seeking taxpayer financing, which is still in process.
If those hurdles are cleared, the development would hopefully open for business in two years’ time, Helbach said.
The Bloom would be located on the block between Springhaven Avenue and West Dean Avenue, where the Monona Antique Mini Mall, BMO Harris Bank and the former home of Snicks Sportsman Bar stand.
Those buildings would be demolished to make way for a complex hosting 83 apartment units across two four-story buildings, 10 townhomes and a 16,000 square-foot commercial space for the bank.
The plans show solar panels powering the building’s water-heating system, and developers said they hope to receive a SITES certification for sustainable landscaping from the U.S. Green Building Council.
“Our thesis is around sustainability,” Helbach said of the company.
The plans also meet Monona’s requirement that developments have 30% of their area dedicated to greenspace, and they include a parcel for resident vegetable gardens.
During previous trips to the city’s Plan Commission, developers faithfully refined designs based on commission and neighborhood concerns, Alder Nancy Moore told the council Nov. 21.
“I’m pleased that The Neutral Project and their whole team has worked with us and worked with the neighborhood in the redesign while maintaining their commitment to sustainability,” she said.
In addition to the planning process, the plan still has one significant hurdle to clear – taxpayer funding.
The developer has requested $2.4 million in tax-increment financing, which combines tax receipts from multiple jurisdictions to encourage development that otherwise would not have happened.
That would be part of a developer’s agreement with the city’s Community Development Authority, or CDA. According to minutes from an Oct. 25 meeting, the CDA and The Neutral Project had discussed an award to be paid over approximately 12 years.
At least one alder and one mayoral candidate have expressed concern about the project’s lack of an affordable housing component.
But the Plan Commission, which makes zoning and site plan recommendations to the council, usually does not consider rental costs when reviewing development applications, said Moore, who chairs the commission.