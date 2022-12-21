Monona Grove senior guard Johnny Bittner (12) shoots at the rim in transition during the first half of a Badger Conference road game versus Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Silver Eagles lost 51-46.
Senior forward Logan Kees and senior guard Eli Cosson tallied 13 points apiece and Fort Atkinson’s boys basketball team ended a three-game skid by topping visiting Monona Grove 51-46 in a Badger Conference game on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
The Silver Eagles (4-2, 3-2 in conference) used a 15-3 spurt late in the first half to briefly take command, building a 29-21 lead. Cosson, who returned from a one-game absence, hit a layin and floater in the final minute-plus of the first half as the Blackhawks (2-5, 1-4) closed to within 29-25 at halftime.
Fort imposed its will defensively after halftime, holding MG to three points in the first 10 minutes of the period. The Blackhawks opened the second half with a 16-3 surge. Cosson blew by a defender on the perimeter to score at the rack and sophomore forward Owen Geiger’s 3 capped the charge with the hosts ahead 41-32 with 8:20 left.
The Silver Eagles’ last four trips resulted in a pair of turnovers and two jumpers which went in and out.
After senior forward Jack Opperman boarded an MG miss, Cosson was fouled in the bonus and hit a pair to make it 50-46 with 35 seconds left. Kees missed the front end of a one-and-one on Fort’s next trip but senior wing Kroix Kucken was johnny-on-the-spot to grab the rebound. Senior guard Nate Hartwig split a pair for the final margin.
Erb led the Silver Eagles, who had a two-game win streak halted, with 11 points and junior forward Lucca Svaldi added 10. Senior Eddie Rivera (8), senior Max Weise (8), senior Cole Inda (5), senior Conner Fritz (3) and junior Emmett Toijala (1) also contributed for Monona Grove.