Senior forward Logan Kees and senior guard Eli Cosson tallied 13 points apiece and Fort Atkinson’s boys basketball team ended a three-game skid by topping visiting Monona Grove 51-46 in a Badger Conference game on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Lucca Svaldi
Monona Grove junior forward Lucca Svaldi (25) grabs a rebound during the first half of a Badger Conference road game versus Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Silver Eagles lost 51-46.

The Silver Eagles (4-2, 3-2 in conference) used a 15-3 spurt late in the first half to briefly take command, building a 29-21 lead. Cosson, who returned from a one-game absence, hit a layin and floater in the final minute-plus of the first half as the Blackhawks (2-5, 1-4) closed to within 29-25 at halftime.

Johnny Bittner
Monona Grove senior guard Johnny Bittner (12) shoots at the rim in transition during the first half of a Badger Conference road game versus Fort Atkinson on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Silver Eagles lost 51-46.
