hot MONONA GROVE BOYS HOCKEY Monona Grove boys hockey opens season with a win over Baraboo/Portage By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Nov 22, 2022 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Senior forward Triton Karns-Bingham scored both Monona Grove goals in a 2-0 win over Baraboo/Portage at Hartmeyer Ice Arena on Tuesday, November 22. Monona Grove boys hockey returns with experience for upcoming seasonKarns-Bingham scored on a power play in the first period off assists from senior forward Eliot Sheahan and junior forward Tyler Genschaw. Monona Grove boys hockey wins against Milton, Kenosha; loses to McFarland and CedarburgKarns-Bingham scored again in the first period off an assist from Genschaw to put the Silver Eagles up 2-0. Dave Kinsler retires as Monona Grove hockey coach Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Boys Hockey csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Monona Grove girls basketball starts season off with a victory against Edgewood Monona Grove School District sells 8.5 acres Besa mixed-use development nearing final approval in Monona Monona Grove boys hockey returns with experience for upcoming season Monona Grove boys basketball returns players who gained valuable experience last season Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin