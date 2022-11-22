Senior forward Triton Karns-Bingham scored both Monona Grove goals in a 2-0 win over Baraboo/Portage at Hartmeyer Ice Arena on Tuesday, November 22.

Monona Grove boys hockey returns with experience for upcoming season

Karns-Bingham scored on a power play in the first period off assists from senior forward Eliot Sheahan and junior forward Tyler Genschaw.

Monona Grove boys hockey wins against Milton, Kenosha; loses to McFarland and Cedarburg
Dave Kinsler retires as Monona Grove hockey coach

Tags