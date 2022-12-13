In the third period, junior forward Wyatt Groth scored on a power play, assisted by junior forward Tyler Genschaw, to give the Silver Eagles a 3-2 lead. Junior defenseman Eli Theiler scored off assists from senior forward Elliot Sheahan and senior forward Triton Karns-Bingham.
In the first period, Genschaw scored unassisted, and Theiler scored off assists from Groth and Turner for the other Monona Grove goals. Junior goalie Ethan Warnke recorded 14 saves in the win.
Monona Grove is 4-1 overall and is 3-0 in the Badger-East Conference.
Monona Grove 7, DeForest 0
Junior goalie Ethan Warnke recorded a shutout in a Monona Grove boys hockey 7-0 win over DeForest on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the Ice Pond in Waunakee.
Warnke stopped 24 shots in the win. Junior forward Wyatt Groth and senior forward Elliot Sheahan each scored twice for Monona Grove.
Groth scored in the first period off assists from junior forwards Tyler Genschaw and Tyson Turner.
In the second period, freshman forward Ryder Bible scored off assists from sophomore forward Will O’Rourke and junior forward Nicolo Quartuccio. Turner assisted sophomore forward Jace Tourtillott with a goal in the second period to make the lead 3-0.
In the third period, Groth scored on a power play, assisted by Genschaw and senior forward Triton Karns-Bingham. O’Rourke scored off assists from junior defensemen Eli Theiler and Karns-Bingham.
Sheahan scored off an assist from sophomore defensemen Tyson Rosol and then scored on a power play, assisted by Karns-Bingham and Theiler.