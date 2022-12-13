With the score tied at 2-2, the Monona Grove boys hockey team scored four straight goals in the third period to win 6-2 over Milton at Mandt Community Center on Monday, Dec. 12.

Monona Grove boys hockey defeats McFarland

In the third period, junior forward Wyatt Groth scored on a power play, assisted by junior forward Tyler Genschaw, to give the Silver Eagles a 3-2 lead. Junior defenseman Eli Theiler scored off assists from senior forward Elliot Sheahan and senior forward Triton Karns-Bingham.

Mya Tweedy wins all four events; Monona Grove gymnastics loses to Watertown
Monona Grove girls basketball rolls past Mount Horeb

Tags