The Monona Grove boys soccer team got past Stoughton with a 4-1 victory in the first round of regionals at Monona Grove High School on Tuesday, October 18.

Monona Grove football clinches playoff spot with win against Fort Atkinson

An own goal by Stoughton in the third minute put Monona Grove up 1-0. Senior Ben Zielke scored in the 26th minute off an assist from junior Justyn Blair.

Mackenzie Babcock wins conference championship: Monona Grove cross country
Braydon Campbell named male athlete of the month by Monona Grove High School

Tags