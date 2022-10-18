hot Monona Grove boys soccer advances to regional final with win over Stoughton By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Oct 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Monona Grove boys soccer team got past Stoughton with a 4-1 victory in the first round of regionals at Monona Grove High School on Tuesday, October 18. Monona Grove football clinches playoff spot with win against Fort AtkinsonAn own goal by Stoughton in the third minute put Monona Grove up 1-0. Senior Ben Zielke scored in the 26th minute off an assist from junior Justyn Blair. Mackenzie Babcock wins conference championship: Monona Grove cross countryThe Silver Eagles scored their third and fourth goals off penalty kicks. Senior Nate Haberli scored in the 39th minute, while junior Oscar Adame scored in the 75th minute. Braydon Campbell named male athlete of the month by Monona Grove High SchoolThe lone Stoughton goal came from Charlie Mehring in the 79th minute.Monona Grove (15-2-1) faces Sauk Prairie (10-4-4) at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 22 at Monona Grove High School for the regional title. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Boys Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Monona Grove football clinches playoff spot with win against Fort Atkinson Braydon Campbell named male athlete of the month by Monona Grove High School Monona Grove girls tennis: Rylee Perkins, Kate Walsh, Eliza Martin and Ava Lee wrap up season at state Cottage Grove’s Kozy Nuk Cafe starts off strong behind kitchen veterans Adan Reyes and Meggan O’Brien Katelin Wessley named as Monona Grove's female athlete of the month Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin