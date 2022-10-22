“It really means a lot,” said senior Nate Haberli. “We’ve put the work in in the offseason… it’s just nice to show what this program has to give.”
Sauk Prairie, the seventh-seed, kept the Silver Eagles scoreless for the first 20 minutes. The Eagles defense had been playing well lately, allowing just one goal in its last seven games.
“We know they’re very well disciplined, so the focus was to get the ball outside, look to get it out to Milo, Oscar or any of our wingers and to slot the ball in,” said Monona Grove head coach Randy Becker. “We had the speed and technical skill to beat a lot of guys out there and they executed it.”
Junior Oscar Adame broke the scoreless tie in the 22nd minute. Adame dribbled past a group of Sauk Prairie defenders, and then hit a shot which hit the inside part of the post and bounced in to give Monona Grove a 1-0 lead.
The Silver Eagles wasted little time going up 2-0 when senior Milo Kohl ripped a shot past the Sauk keeper in the 28th minute.
“I just saw a hole, took it up and took a shot from my right,” said Kohl.
In the second half, Kohl scored his second goal. Kohl carried the ball upfield and scored in the 56th minute. In the 58th minute, Haberli scored off a corner kick from senior Justyn Blair to put the Silver Eagles up 4-0.
“Me, Milo, Will and Ben have all played since we were kids and we’ve just grown up together, we’ve always been best friends and Oscar just came this year, so him and I have just created a great bond,” said Haberli.
Keeping the shutout in net for Monona Grove was senior goalkeeper Max Adrians. Adrians made a diving save on a shot headed to the corner of the net in the 72nd minute and saved a free kick in the 77th minute.
“The seniors stepped up,” said Becker. “They’re the ones that have stepped up all year, and they understand the moment that they got to lead by example, out work everyone and that’s what they did today.”