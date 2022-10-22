REGIONAL CHAMPS
Buy Now

The Monona Grove boys soccer team celebrates with the regional title after a 4-0 win over Sauk Prairie on Saturday, October 22. 

With a 4-0 win over Sauk Prairie, the Monona Grove boys soccer team won the regional championship on Saturday, October 22 at Monona Grove High School.

Nathan Haberli scores a hat trick as Monona Grove boys soccer wins Badger-East Conference championship
Nate Haberli
Buy Now

Senior Nate Haberli chases down the ball in a Monona Grove 4-0 win on Saturday, October 22. 

“It really means a lot,” said senior Nate Haberli. “We’ve put the work in in the offseason… it’s just nice to show what this program has to give.”

Liam Rains
Buy Now

Senior Liam Rains makes a pass in a Monona Grove 4-0 win on Saturday, October 22. 
Milo Kohl
Buy Now

Senior Milo Kohl looks for an opening against Sauk Prairie on Saturday, October 22. Kohl scored twice in the Silver Eagles regional championship win. 
Nate Haberli scores five goals as Monona Grove boys soccer routs Mount Horeb
Mac Pertzborn
Buy Now

Senior Mac Pertzborn makes a pass in a Monona Grove 4-0 win over Sauk Prairie. 
Nick Hoberg
Buy Now

Senior Nick Hoberg dribbles towards the sidelines in a Monona Grove 4-0 win on Saturday, October 22. 
Six Monona Grove boys soccer players selected to all-conference team
Will Femrite
Buy Now

Senior Will Femrite makes a pass upfield in a Monona Grove 4-0 win over Sauk Prairie. 
Max Adrians
Buy Now

Senior goalkeeper Max Adrians kicks a ball downfield in Monona Grove's 4-0 win over Sauk Prairie on Saturday, October 22. 
Monona Grove named top aid station at IRONMAN
Monona Grove girls soccer: Isabelle Dehner and Maia Romero named Badger-East first team all-conference; Emma Dyer, Mara Hein, Val Giallombardo, Ally Hilgart and Kailey Adamski also recognized

Tags