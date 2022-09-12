Senior Nate Haberli finished the game with a hat trick, scoring in the 31st, 33rd and 48th minute. Senior Milo Kohl scored in the 41st minute and senior Tommy Gibbons scored in the 50th minute.
Kohl, Gibbons, senior Ben Zielke and junior Oscar Adame each earned an assist. The lone Holman goal came off a penalty kick in the 60th minute. The Silver Eagles went five straight games without allowing a goal before Holmen broke through with their one goal.
After previously being unranked, the Silver Eagles are now ranked seventh in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll for Division 2. Monona Grove is 7-1 overall and is in first place in the Badger-East Conference standings with a record of 2-0.
Haberli was named as a nominee for the "Hometown Ticketing Athlete of the Week" by WisSports for scoring 14 goals in four games this week.
Monona Grove 3, Onalaska 0
Three second-half goals from Monona Grove broke a scoreless tie in a 3-0 win against Onalaska at the Onalaska Invitational on Saturday, September 10.
Senior Milo Kohl scored in the 56th minute to put the Silver Eagles up 1-0. Senior Ben Zielke scored in the 65th minute off an assist from junior Oscar Adame and senior Nate Haberli scored the third goal in the 68th minute.
Senior goalkeeper Max Adrians recorded two saves.
Monona Grove 9, Stoughton 0
Senior Nate Haberli and junior Oscar Adame each recorded hat tricks in a Monona Grove 9-0 win over Stoughton at Monona Grove High School on Thursday, September 8.
Haberli scored off an assist from Adame in the fourth minute, Adame scored off an assist from sophomore VJ Giallombardo in the seventh minute and Haberli scored in the ninth minute to put the Silver Eagles up 3-0.
Adame scored in the 14th minute on an assist from senior Ben Zielke, Haberli scored his third goal in the 20th minute off an assist from junior Justyn Blair and Haberli scored again in the 33rd minute off an assist from Zielke.
Haberli then assisted Adame for a goal in the 34th minute. In the 42nd minute, Haberli scored unassisted and senior Henry Alexander scored off an assist from Giallombardo.
Senior goalkeeper Max Adrians recorded two saves.
Monona Grove 9, Mount Horeb 0
Nate Haberli was a one-man wrecking crew against Mount Horeb.
The senior scored five goals in a Monona Grove 9-0 rout over the Vikings on Tuesday, September 6.
Haberli completed a hat trick within the first 20 minutes of the match. Junior Oscar Adame, senior Ben Zielke and junior Miles Genthe also scored for the Silver Eagles. Monona Grove also scored off an own goal from Mount Horeb.