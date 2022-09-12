Henry Alexander

Senior Henry Alexander makes a move with the ball in a Monona Grove 9-0 win over Stoughton on Thursday, September 8. 

The Monona Grove boys soccer team continued its hot start to the season with a 5-1 victory over Holman at the Onalaska Invitational on Saturday, September 10.

Senior Nate Haberli finished the game with a hat trick, scoring in the 31st, 33rd and 48th minute. Senior Milo Kohl scored in the 41st minute and senior Tommy Gibbons scored in the 50th minute.

