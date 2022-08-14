Returning your team’s leading goal scorer is a good sign for the upcoming Monona Grove boys soccer team’s season.
Senior forward Nathan Haberli scored 11 goals as a junior, earning second team honors on the Badger-East All-Conference team.
“He’s a lot bigger, stronger, faster and he’s been putting in the time and effort to make himself better,” said Monona Grove head coach Randy Becker. “I have high expectations for him to continue to do what he did last year.”
Senior midfielder Ben Zielke also returns after earning honorable mention on the all-conference team after scoring five goals.
“He’s going to distribute the ball well,” said Becker. “He’s a good person to step to the ball when needed, so I’m excited to see what he can bring this year.”
Senior goalkeeper Max Adrians started in net last year for Monona Grove. Adrians is currently in competition with junior Ethan Johnson for the starting spot, but Becker states Adrians has the edge.
“I feel very good with whoever will be in the box, but Max has the lead right now though,” said Becker.
Monona Grove will have to find a way to replace 13 seniors who graduated from the program. The backline graduated three players who earned conference honors in Carter Ryan, Isaac Cram and Owen Dziedzic. Forward Jordan Davis-Troller also graduated after earning all-conference with seven goals scored.
The sophomore class could bring some potential replacements. However, Becker did not want to state names with tryouts taking place this week.
“I want them to prove themselves with tryouts coming up next week, but there will definitely be some underclassmen that will be stepping up that can make an impact this year,” said Becker.
The Silver Eagles went 7-12 last season with a third-place finish in the Badger-East Conference standings. Monona Grove opens the season at 7 p.m. against Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, August 23.
