Facing the sixth-ranked team in Division 1, the Monona Grove boys soccer team was shutout in a 9-0 loss to Verona at Monona Grove High School on October 14.

Nate Haberli scores hat trick in Monona Grove boys soccer win over DeForest

Brian Vasquez and Alex Klimm scored twice for Verona, while Christian Flores, Nathan Love, Oliver Becker and Kean Ehiorobo added a goal for the Wildcats.

Tags