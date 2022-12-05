The 200-yard medley relay team of sophomore Morris Salzmann, senior Joey Thompson, McGlynn and junior Danny O’Malley took 12th at one minute and 52.99 seconds. The 200-yard freestyle team of O’Malley, junior Sam Steenhagen, McGlynn and junior Blake Cook finished 13th at 1:44.11.
O’Malley finished 13th in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:01.75.
Freshman Vonn Scheunemann took 25th in the 200-yard freestyle at 2:26.54. Sophomore James McAllister finished 22nd in the 50-yard freestyle at 26.37 seconds. Freshman Dominic Puccio swam 22nd in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:06.29.
Steenhagen scored 20th in the 100-yard freestyle at 57.86. Sophomore Braydon Campbell (5:53.40) finished 15th in the 500-yard freestyle.
Team scores: LinnMar High School 426, Vel Phillips Memorial 423.5, Sun Prairie West 250, Sun Prairie East 240, Eau Claire Memorial/North 169, Wauankee 163.5, Hudson 163.5, Oregon 132, Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights 114, Mount Horeb 48.5, Monona Grove 40.
Conference Relays
At the Badger-East Conference relays, the Monona Grove boys swim team won one event as the Silver Eagles took second as a team on Tuesday, November 29 at Fort Atkinson High School.
The 300-yard butterfly relay team of Ethan Johnson, Hayden McGlynn and Dominic Puccio took first place at two minutes and 59.81 seconds.
Johnson, McGlynn, Sam Steenhagen and Joey Thompson finished second in the 400-yard medley relay at 4:01.35. Steenhagen, Johnson, Morris Salzmann and Vonn Scheunemann swam second in the 400-yard medley relay at 4:26.72.
Steenhagen, Thompson and Braydon Campbell took second in the 300-yard breaststroke at 3:38.81.
In the 300-yard backstroke, Danny O’Malley, Salzmann and Scheunemann finished third at 3:19.16. Blake Cook, O’Malley, Thompson and Salzmann took third in the 400-yard freestyle relay for juniors and seniors at 4:03.93.
Puccio, Campbell, Cook and Scheunemann took fourth in the 800-yard freestyle relay at 9:15.12. In the 100-yard freestyle relay, Nolan Hoffman, Jameson McCarten, Preston Rossing and James McAllister finished fourth at 54.75 seconds.
Campbell, Hoffman, Rossing and McAllister placed fifth at 1:55.39 in the 200-yard freestyle relay for freshmen and sophomores.
Team scores: Waunakee 88, Monona Grove 76, Stoughton 70, Milton 58, Fort Atkinson 52, DeForest 42, Watertown 42.