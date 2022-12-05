The Monona Grove boys swim team battled illness and shuffled its lineup with five swimmers out at the Sun Prairie Invitational, taking 11th on Saturday, December 3.

Sophomore Hayden McGlynn finished sixth overall in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:05.11.

