The McFarland boys swim team defeated the Monona Grove boys swim team 117-53 on Thursday, Dec. 15 at Monona Grove High School.

Dominic Puccio
Freshman Dominic Puccio swims the 500-yard freestyle on Thursday, Dec. 15. Puccio finished fifth in the event at 6:01.28. 

McFarland’s 200-yard medley relay team of junior Lyon Hall, sophomore Preston Nygaard, sophomore Shane TeBeest and senior Elias Landolt took first place at one minute and 42.30 seconds. Monona Grove’s relay team of sophomore Hayden McGlynn, junior Sam Steenhagen, junior Ethan Johnson and junior Danny O’Malley finished second at 1:46.50.

Ethan Johnson
Junior Ethan Johnson finished second in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:04.11. 
Morris Salzmann
Sophomore Morris Salzmann swims the backstroke portion of the 200-yard medley relay. 
Thomas Reiderer
Junior Thomas Reiderer swims the 50-yard freestyle. 
