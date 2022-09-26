Monona Grove competed at the Blackhawk Invitational on Saturday, September 24, an event featuring over 250 runners in the girls race and over 300 runners in the boys race.

Five runners place top ten for Monona Grove cross country: Boys fifth, girls first

The girls team finished ninth out of 39 teams with a score of 325. Sophomore Mackenzie Babcock finished fourth overall with a time of 18 minutes and 31.7 seconds.

