Monona Grove cross country competes at Blackhawk Invitational; Mackenzie Babcock takes top-five By Calahan Steed Sep 26, 2022 Monona Grove competed at the Blackhawk Invitational on Saturday, September 24, an event featuring over 250 runners in the girls race and over 300 runners in the boys race. The girls team finished ninth out of 39 teams with a score of 325. Sophomore Mackenzie Babcock finished fourth overall with a time of 18 minutes and 31.7 seconds. Senior Erica Eastman (20:28.8) finished 67th, junior Riley Zielke (20:40.5) ran 81st, sophomore Toni Kozich (20:43.0) scored 84th and sophomore Allison Spangenberg (20:53.0) took 97th.The boys team finished 35th out of 48 teams with a score of 846. Freshman Andrew Hrodey finished 90th at 17 minutes and 16.7 seconds. Junior Adam Gray (17:54.0) finished 153rd, sophomore Braydon Campbell (18:02.6) took 166th, sophomore Finnian Sardar (18:26.0) ran 204th and junior Nick Pacubas (18:45.9) scored 240th.