Eddie Rivera
Senior defensive back Eddie Rivera returns a punt return for a touchdown in a Monona Grove 48-14 win over Fort Atkinson on Friday, October 14. 

The Monona Grove football team needed a win against Fort Atkinson to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

Touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams did the trick as the Silver Eagles ran away with a 48-14 win over the Blackhawks at Fort Atkinson High School on Friday, October 14.

Brady Voss
Senior quarterback Brady Voss looks downfield in a Monona Grove 48-14 win over Fort Atkinson on Friday, October 14. 
Max Weise
Senior defensive back Max Weise (4) leads a group of Monona Grove tacklers on a Fort ball carrier in a 48-14 win on Friday, October 14. 
Deandre Lemon
Senior offensive lineman Deandre Lemon provides a block against a Fort Atkinson defender in a 48-14 win. 
Bradyen Maxson
Sophomore defensive lineman Bradyen Maxson attempts to chase down the Fort Atkinson quarterback. 
Gavin Hablewitz
Junior running back Gavin Hablewitz scores on a touchdown run against Fort Atkinson on Friday, October 14. 

