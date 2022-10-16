After starting the season 2-4, Monona Grove won its last three games to clinch a playoff spot with four conference wins.
“You just get to the end of your season and you see that your senior season is coming to an end, and you just don’t want that to end,” said Monona Grove senior quarterback Brady Voss. “I don’t want to leave these sophomores or juniors with a bad taste in their mouth from us, so I just want to win for them and these seniors.”
On offense, the Silver Eagles relied heavily on their run game. Junior running back Gavin Hablewitz scored the first two touchdowns for MG on runs of 27 and 2 yards. On his best run of the game, Hablewitz weaved through and bounced off defenders, racing 70 yards to the end zone to put MG up 21-0 in the second quarter.
On special teams, senior defensive back Eddie Rivera fielded a punt at the Monona Grove 45-yard line and got past the initial wave of Blackhawks. Rivera then out-ran the rest of the Fort Atkinson punt unit to the pylon for another touchdown in the second quarter, giving Monona Grove a 28-0 lead heading into halftime.
“I’d love to take the credit, but it’s a full team effort,” said Rivera. “We had people blocking for me, and I don’t think I would’ve been able to score if I didn’t have a full team that was putting their bodies on the line for me to score.”
Fort Atkinson got on the board in the third on a 32-yard run from Tyler Narkis. However, Monona Grove pulled away with two more rushing touchdowns in the third, going up 42-7. Hablewitz plunged into the end zone on a 6-yard run, while Voss kept a read-option and ran for a 27-yard touchdown.
“I had a good lead block and took it to the house,” said Voss.
In the fourth, Fort scored on a 1-yard touchdown run from Einrich Otte. With 22 seconds left in the game, Monona Grove senior defensive back Ben Breitbach picked off a pass, bounced off a hit and stayed in bounds to score on a 56-yard interception return to cap off the 48-14 Monona Grove win.
“We saw guys making plays,” said Monona Grove head coach Brandon Beckwith. “Punt returns, pick-six at the end by a senior, overall, we’re very proud of athletes.”
Hablewitz finished the game with four touchdowns, rushing for 206 yards in the win. At defensive back, Rivera recorded two interceptions.
“We know how good Eddie really is and he’s a great guy, a great leader at practice and we couldn’t be prouder of his performance,” said Beckwith.
With the win, the Silver Eagles (5-4, 4-3) officially punched their ticket to the playoffs. Monona Grove will travel to Waukesha West (4-5) at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 21 in the first round of Division 2 playoffs.
“Regular season is over, I only have a couple of more weeks left if we keep winning in the playoffs,” said Rivera. “I just want to make a run, but that’s why it's important every day at practice to just keep getting better so we can do that.”