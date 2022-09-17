Friday’s football game between Monona Grove and Mount Horeb/Barneveld was not a normal one.
A day after the death of Monona Grove High School art teacher and tennis coach Charles Pyng, tailgating and youth night were canceled. Instead, students wrote messages of love in the parking lot at John Klement Field.
“I’ve had days up and down, but I’ve never had a harder day in my life as a teacher at Monona Grove High School,” Monona Grove head coach Brandon Beckwith said after the 28-6 loss. “It was eerie and tough; we brought our kids in at 11 o’clock for a meeting, and they were extremely quiet.”
Before the national anthem, a moment of silence was held in remembrance of Pyng.
When the game got underway, the Silver Eagles faced a tough test, going against the Badger-Small Conference leader. They held strong for the first half and even managed two goal-line stands to stay within a touchdown before the Vikings put the game away in the fourth quarter.
“The defense played hard,” Beckwith said. “They are a strong, offensive team, and they put up a lot of passing yards, and they ran the ball better today than I’ve seen. Those fourth down stops, our true-self showed with some of our emotions.”
Monona Grove’s best moment on offense was shortly after the opening kickoff, when senior quarterback Brady Voss sprinted around the right side on a read option for a 70-yard touchdown run to give Monona Grove a 6-0 lead. That sent the pink-clothed student section into a frenzy, as pink streamers were thrown into the air.
Mount Horeb then took a 7-6 lead in the first when Trenton Owens scored on a 5-yard run.
In a scoreless second quarter, the Monona Grove defense stood tall on a fourth-and-goal with 13 seconds left to keep the game at 7-6 going into the half.
In the third quarter, Mount Horeb quarterback Kasey Helgeson found wide receiver Landon Ellestad on a 50-yard touchdown pass. Trying to keep up with the Vikings on their next possession, the Silver Eagles attempted a fake punt, but were stopped in their tracks.
Mount Horeb then drove down the field, getting the ball inside the Monona Grove 5-yard line. However, the Silver Eagles stopped the Vikings on fourth-and-goal again to keep the game at 14-6.
While the Vikings were good offensively, they were better defensively. Mount Horeb kept making things difficult for Monona Grove on offense. The Vikings got the ball back and scored on a five-yard touchdown run by Helgeson.