Friday’s football game between Monona Grove and Mount Horeb/Barneveld was not a normal one.

Student Section
The Monona Grove student section showed its support for Charles Pyng, who passed away on Thursday. The crowd wore pink in honor of Pyng. 

A day after the death of Monona Grove High School art teacher and tennis coach Charles Pyng, tailgating and youth night were canceled. Instead, students wrote messages of love in the parking lot at John Klement Field.

Chase Yinko and Evan Ellefson
Senior linebackers Chase Yinko, left, and Evan Ellefson, right, converge on a Mount Horeb punt returner on Friday, September 16. 
Cal Woerth
Sophomore wide receiver looks downfield on a trick play on Friday, September 16. 
Brady Voss
Senior quarterback Brady Voss takes off on a 70-yard touchdown run against the Vikings. 
Bradyen Maxson
Sophomore offensive lineman Bradyen Maxson provides pass protection on Friday, September 17. 
Tyler Magestro
Senior linebacker Tyler Magestro wraps up a Mount Horeb receiver on Friday, September 16. 
