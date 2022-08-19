Conner Fritz
Monona Grove senior linebacker Conner Fritz, left, looks to make a tackle on Sun Prairie East running back Drew Kavanaugh. The Silver Eagles lost to Sun Prairie East 55-0 on Thursday, August 25. 

The Silver Eagles got a first-hand look at why Sun Prairie East quarterback Jerry Kaminski was named as a preseason finalist for the Dave Krieg Award, given to the best senior quarterback in Wisconsin. 

The North Dakota commit threw five touchdown passes as Monona Grove fell 55-0 to Sun Prairie East on Thursday, August 18.

Jack Foley
Monona Grove junior defensive lineman Jack Foley attempts to bring down a Sun Prairie ball carrier on Thursday, August 18. 
