The Silver Eagles got a first-hand look at why Sun Prairie East quarterback Jerry Kaminski was named as a preseason finalist for the Dave Krieg Award, given to the best senior quarterback in Wisconsin.
The North Dakota commit threw five touchdown passes as Monona Grove fell 55-0 to Sun Prairie East on Thursday, August 18.
The connection between Kaminski and Stauff proved to be lethal as the pair hooked up for a 47-yard touchdown pass. Kaminski threw his fifth touchdown pass of the half, finding Vande Walle again for a 14-yard touchdown, giving Sun Prairie a 34-0 lead at the end of the first half.
After the Cardinals found success through the air, Sun Prairie East used its running game to get into the end zone. LeGrant and John McClean each scored a pair of one-yard touchdowns in the third quarter.
AJ Colvin scored in the fourth quarter off a 16-yard run as Sun Prairie ran away with a 55-0 victory. Kaminski finished 16-of-23 for 240 yards and five touchdowns, while LeGrant added 125 yards on the ground with a touchdown.
For Monona Grove, senior quarterback Brady Voss completed eight of his 17 passing attempts for 39 yards. Sophomore wide receiver Cal Woerth caught three passes for 25 yards. Senior linebacker Conner Fritz and junior linebacker Gavin Hablewitz each recorded six tackles for the Silver Eagles.