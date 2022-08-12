Tyler Magestro
Senior linebacker Tyler Magestro gets ready to make a tackle against Reedsburg last season. Magestro returns as the team's leading tackler from last season. 

After graduating a large senior class, it appears the Badger-Small Conference has written off the Monona Grove football team.

Monona Grove has been picked to place fourth in the conference by other conference coaches, and the Silver Eagles have taken notice.

Cuinn Larsh
Senior wide receiver/kicker Cuinn Larsh has been named to the Preseason Watchlist for the "Kevin Stemke Award", given to the best senior kicker/punter in Wisconsin. 
