After graduating a large senior class, it appears the Badger-Small Conference has written off the Monona Grove football team.
Monona Grove has been picked to place fourth in the conference by other conference coaches, and the Silver Eagles have taken notice.
“They have us fourth in the conference and I don’t like that,” said senior defensive back Eduardo Rivera. “We have a chance of winning this thing this year, we’ve got a good team… I really want to win some games.”
Monona Grove battled through injuries last season, going 6-4 with a loss in the first round of the playoffs to Menominie. With the graduation of starting quarterback Casey Marron and back-up Kody Cummings, senior Brady Voss will start the season under center.
“Brady has worked hard,” said Monona Grove head coach Brandon Beckwith. “As a senior, we expect that he jumps in, takes the spot and gets everyone around him better.”
Voss started against Portage last year, completing 11 of 19 passes for 93 yards. On the ground, Voss attempted seven rushes for 42 yards.
“I talked with our former starting quarterback, Casey Marron, about how to lead the team,” said Voss. “Taking everyone under my wing, younger quarterbacks, the whole team and just being a leader.”
With Voss taking over at quarterback, the six-foot-three senior also returns as the team’s leading rusher. The top-two leading rushers from last season, Fabian Jackson and Markale Curry, have graduated, while Cooper Marsh, the team’s third leading rusher, has moved to Illinois.
While the Silver Eagles didn’t lose as many wide receivers as they did running backs, the production from Ty Hoier, Grant Dahlhauser and Tyler Dahlhauser will be missed. Hoier hauled in eight touchdowns, while each Dahlhauser twin scored three touchdowns.
Senior wide receiver Cuinn Larsh returns after catching 13 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns. Larsh also serves as the team’s kicker, earning a unanimous selection on the Badger-Small All-Conference team last season, making four for six field-goal attempts and 29 of 34 extra-point attempts. Larsh has been named to the Preseason Watchlist for the “Kevin Stemke Award”, given to the best senior kicker or punter in Wisconsin.
Rivera also caught 11 passes for 115 yards and scored two touchdowns. Junior tight end Isaiah Erb recorded 11 receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown. Senior center Isaac Dressen returns to the offensive line after earning honorable mention all-conference.
In the secondary, Rivera will be the leader after the graduation of defensive backs Tyler Dahlhauser, the team’s leading tackler, and Grant Dahlhauser, who was second in tackles. Last season, Rivera was a ball-hawk, taking back two interceptions for two touchdowns to earn an honorable mention on the all-conference team.
“They have to take care and understand what they're doing, but they also have to know what’s going on around them,” said Beckwith. “They have to get better and better every play, but they also have to make sure that everybody else is aligned.”
“You’ve got to stick to your keys and trust your teammates,” added Card. “If everybody does their job, it should go according to plan.”
Magestro recorded 49 tackles and two sacks, while Card had 45 tackles, one forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception.
“I’m looking forward to just playing with my friends out there, one last time with those guys,” said Card.
With the departures, the Silver Eagles will have to learn fast as the schedule offers them no favors. Monona Grove faces Sun Prairie East Cardinals, the state runner-up last season in D1, the D2 state champions Waunakee Warriors and DeForest. The Norskies move to the Badger-Small Conference after finishing second in the Badger-Large.
Beckwith is looking forward to the challenge, getting to see where the Silver Eagles stand. This gives the Silver Eagles an opportunity to prove they’re just as tough.
“We are going into it as we have a tough schedule, but we’re also a part of that tough schedule when other teams have to play us,” said Beckwith.
Monona Grove travels to Sun Prairie East at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 18 to open the season.
The seniors are Eduardo Rivera, Conner Fritz, Max Weise, Brady Voss, Kyan Kratochwill, Drew Fritz, Max Loeder, Cuinn Larsh, Evan Ellefson, Chase Yinko, Cole Inda, Tyler Magestro, Ben Breitbach, Parker Buss, Dalton Card, Deandre Lemon, Max Sisler, Jacob Bonjour, Adam Shebani, Xavier Faison and Isaac Dresen.
The juniors are Gavin Hablewitz, Isaiah Erb, Biagio Scalissi, Emmett Toijala, Joseph Otto Morton, Ethan Scott-Brown, Cayden Duell, Eli Theiler, Lukas Beck, Austin Foust, Zach Massie, Michael Hannon-Borremans, Tate Hepler, Jack Foley, Easton Luedke, Tyler Keck, Ethan Vitense, James Pedretti, Sam Hawker, Owen Gingher and Manny Waters Castillo.
The sophomores are Bradyen Maxson, Cal Woerth and Jenner Zeutzius.