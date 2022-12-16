hot MONONA GROVE GIRLS BASKETBALL Monona Grove girls basketball remains undefeated in conference play with win over Stoughton By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Dec 16, 2022 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monona Grove softball wins regional title with win over HolmenJunior Brooklyn Tortorice scored a season-high 19 points in a Monona Grove girls basketball 78-50 win over Stoughton on Thursday, Dec. 15 at Stoughton High School.Tortorice made four 3-pointers and shot 78% from the field. Junior Karsyn Nelson recorded 14 points, while adding six steals and six assists. Senior Taylor Moreau scored 12 points and had four steals. Brooklyn Tortorice named to Badger-East All-Conference first team; Dani Lucey, Taylor Moreau and Brooke Ellingson named as honorable mentionsJuniors Abbey Inda and Tia Justice each scored eight points, junior Aubrey Smith recorded six and senior Delaney Bracken added five points. Monona Grove girls basketball has all-conference players return for upcoming season, looking for other contributors to step upSophomore Avery Tirschman (4) and sophomore Lauren Reed (2) also contributed for the Silver Eagles. Monona Grove girls golf advances to sectionalsMonona Grove is 6-1 overall and is 6-0 in the Badger-East Conference. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Girls Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Monona Drive redevelopment gets rezone, awaits TIF deal Michael's, Five Below planned for South Towne Mall in Monona Madeline Hogan signs with University of Wisconsin track and field team Mary O’Connor and Kristie Goforth announce Monona mayoral campaigns Oregon defeats Monona Grove boys basketball Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin