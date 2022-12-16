Monona Grove softball wins regional title with win over Holmen

Junior Brooklyn Tortorice scored a season-high 19 points in a Monona Grove girls basketball 78-50 win over Stoughton on Thursday, Dec. 15 at Stoughton High School.

Tortorice made four 3-pointers and shot 78% from the field. Junior Karsyn Nelson recorded 14 points, while adding six steals and six assists. Senior Taylor Moreau scored 12 points and had four steals.

