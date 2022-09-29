Kaylyn McQueeney
Sophomore Kaylyn McQueeney hits a tee shot at the Oregon Regional on Wednesday, September 28. 
With a third-place finish at the Division 1 Oregon Regional on Wednesday, September 28, the Silver Eagles qualified for sectionals in the second time of head coach Matt Andringa’s tenure.

Josie Gennerman
Junior Josie Gennerman watches a tee shot at the Oregon Regional on Wednesday, September 28. 

“We’re heading in the right direction,” said Andringa. “Each year, we get more competitive, and we get lower and lower scores. It’s just showing how much the program is growing.”

Lauren Reed
Sophomore Lauren Reed watches a putt head towards the hole at the Oregon Regional on Wednesday, September 28. 
Arabella Fisher
Junior Arabella Fisher watches a shot at the Oregon Regional on Wednesday, September 28. 
Caitlyn Rauch
Sophomore Caitlyn Rauch hits a shot at the Oregon Regional on Wednesday, September 28. 

