Monona Grove girls golf advances to sectionals By Calahan Steed Sep 29, 2022 Sophomore Kaylyn McQueeney hits a tee shot at the Oregon Regional on Wednesday, September 28. Monona Grove boys soccer overtakes Milton for first place in Badger-East with winWith a third-place finish at the Division 1 Oregon Regional on Wednesday, September 28, the Silver Eagles qualified for sectionals in the second time of head coach Matt Andringa's tenure. Junior Josie Gennerman watches a tee shot at the Oregon Regional on Wednesday, September 28. "We're heading in the right direction," said Andringa. "Each year, we get more competitive, and we get lower and lower scores. It's just showing how much the program is growing." Sophomore Lauren Reed watches a putt head towards the hole at the Oregon Regional on Wednesday, September 28. Sophomore Lauren Reed led the Silver Eagles with an 85. Reed finished one stroke behind sophomore Delainey Halverson of Oregon, who earned medalist honors with an 84. Monona Grove girls golf earns fourth conference win of the season with a victory over Stoughton"She was pretty disappointed that she came in one stroke behind, especially after she played a pretty darn good front nine, but still a great day for her," said Andringa. Monona Grove girls golf eighth at sectionals, Megan Gates 43rd at sectionalsJunior Kaylyn McQueeney finished sixth overall with a 96."That kid is the picture of consistency for a young golfer," said Andringa. "Nothing really shakes her or rattles her and she just has a nice easy swing." Junior Arabella Fisher watches a shot at the Oregon Regional on Wednesday, September 28. Junior Josie Gennerman tied for 12th, carding a 102. Junior Arabella Fisher tied for 22nd with a 111. Sophomore Caitlyn Rauch hits a shot at the Oregon Regional on Wednesday, September 28. Sophomore Caitlyn Rauch finished 29th with a score of 128. The 128 was not used in the team tally.Team scores: Oregon 366, Mount Horeb 392, Monona Grove 394, Verona 411, McFarland 430, Stoughton 447.