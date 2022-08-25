The Monona Grove girls golf team suffered its first Badger-East Conference loss in a 190-200 defeat against Milton on Wednesday, August 24 at Door Creek Golf Course.

Sophomore Lauren Reed finished with a 47, and junior Josie Gennerman carded a 49. Juniors Emma Royston and Arabella Fisher each shot a 52.

