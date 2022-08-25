hot Monona Grove girls golf defeated by Milton By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Aug 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Monona Grove girls golf team suffered its first Badger-East Conference loss in a 190-200 defeat against Milton on Wednesday, August 24 at Door Creek Golf Course. Monona Grove boys soccer upsets Sun Prairie EastSophomore Lauren Reed finished with a 47, and junior Josie Gennerman carded a 49. Juniors Emma Royston and Arabella Fisher each shot a 52. Monona Grove girls swim returns state swimmers for upcoming seasonSophomore Kaylyn McQueeney shot a 56, which was not used in the team tally. Milton senior Hannah Dunk shot a 36 to earn medalist honors. Monona Grove volleyball finding contributors to fill open positions Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Girls Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now North Shore Pizza and Subs bringing east coast grub to Monona Monona Grove boys soccer upsets Sun Prairie East Monona Grove football drops season opener against Sun Prairie East Substitute teachers to get 12% pay increase at Monona Grove School District Monona Grove volleyball finding contributors to fill open positions Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator CDL Delivery Specialist Hometown News Superstar Bulletin