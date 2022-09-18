hot MONONA GROVE GIRLS GOLF Monona Grove girls golf defeated by Waunakee By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Sep 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Monona Grove girls golf team lost 166-193 to Waunakee at Door Creek Golf Course on Tuesday, September 13. Monona Grove cross country: Girls win Monona Invitational, boys place fifthSophomore Lauren Reed finished with a 44, six strokes behind Izzi Stricker of Waunakee. Stricker earned medalist honors with a 38. Monona Grove girls golf earns one-stroke victory over DeForestArabella Fisher carded a 48, Kaylyn McQueeney shot a 50 and Josie Gennerman finished with a 51. Caitlyn Rauch’s score of 59 was not used in the team tally. Monona Grove girls golf wins against Beaver Dam; sixth at Stoughton Scramble Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Girls Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Death of 'beloved' teacher, tennis coach prompts Monona Grove High School to cancel classes Friday Trial date set, Monona Grove School District face allegations of civil rights violations Cottage Grove parks improvements getting new amenities this fall and spring, including pickleball, skating, zipline Monona Grove boys soccer ranked seventh in Division 2 with wins at Onalaska Invitational Monona Grove football competes in emotional night against Mount Horeb Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin