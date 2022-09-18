The Monona Grove girls golf team lost 166-193 to Waunakee at Door Creek Golf Course on Tuesday, September 13.

Monona Grove cross country: Girls win Monona Invitational, boys place fifth

Sophomore Lauren Reed finished with a 44, six strokes behind Izzi Stricker of Waunakee. Stricker earned medalist honors with a 38.

Monona Grove girls golf earns one-stroke victory over DeForest
Monona Grove girls golf wins against Beaver Dam; sixth at Stoughton Scramble

Tags