Monona Grove girls golf defeats Watertown By Calahan Steed Sep 9, 2022 Four Silver Eagles cracked the top-five in a Monona Grove girls golf 200-263 victory over Watertown at the Watertown Country Club on Thursday, September 8. Lauren Reed earned medalist honors with a 46. Josie Gennerman placed second with a score of 49, while Kaylyn McQueeney carded a 50 to take third. Arabella Fisher shot a 55 to take fifth, while Adele Wedding finished sixth with a score of 58, which was not used in the team tally.