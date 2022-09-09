Four Silver Eagles cracked the top-five in a Monona Grove girls golf 200-263 victory over Watertown at the Watertown Country Club on Thursday, September 8.

Lauren Reed earned medalist honors with a 46. Josie Gennerman placed second with a score of 49, while Kaylyn McQueeney carded a 50 to take third.

