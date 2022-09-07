hot Monona Grove girls golf earns fourth conference win of the season with a victory over Stoughton By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Sep 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Silver Eagles earned their fourth conference win of the season with a 193-220 victory over Stoughton on Tuesday, September 6 at the Stoughton Country Club. Monona Grove girls tennis defeats Milton Monona Grove girls golf defeats Fort AtkinsonKaylyn McQueeney shot a personal best of 44 to lead the Silver Eagles. Lauren Reed shot a 47, while Josie Gennerman and Arabella Fisher each carded a 51. Gavin Hablewitz rushes for 214 yards and scores three touchdowns; Monona Grove football wins big against Madison La Follette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Girls Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Monona Grove football earns shutout win against Stoughton Summit Credit Union gets Camp Randall south end zone naming rights Cottage Grove village board names adding library as top priority Chipotle expected to open this winter in Monona Monona Grove girls swim starts season strong with first-place finishes at Shorewood and Badger-East relays Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin