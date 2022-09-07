The Silver Eagles earned their fourth conference win of the season with a 193-220 victory over Stoughton on Tuesday, September 6 at the Stoughton Country Club.

Kaylyn McQueeney shot a personal best of 44 to lead the Silver Eagles. Lauren Reed shot a 47, while Josie Gennerman and Arabella Fisher each carded a 51.

