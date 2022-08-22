Sophomore Lauren Reed earned medalist honors, helping the Silver Eagles get past DeForest with a 193-194 victory on Monday, August 22 at the Lake Windsor Golf Club.

Reed shot a 45, while junior Josie Gennerman carded a 47. Junior Kaylyn McQueeney finished with a 50, while junior Arabella Fisher shot a 52.

