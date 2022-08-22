hot MONONA GROVE GIRLS GOLF Monona Grove girls golf earns one-stroke victory over DeForest By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Aug 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sophomore Lauren Reed earned medalist honors, helping the Silver Eagles get past DeForest with a 193-194 victory on Monday, August 22 at the Lake Windsor Golf Club. Monona Grove football drops season opener against Sun Prairie EastReed shot a 45, while junior Josie Gennerman carded a 47. Junior Kaylyn McQueeney finished with a 50, while junior Arabella Fisher shot a 52.Oak RidgeAt the “Best Ball” Invite held at Oak Ridge in Milton on Thursday, August 18, the Silver Eagles competed in pairs, scoring a 279 to place fourth. Noah Frederickson takes first at Glen Erin Country ClubLauren Reed and Josie Gennerman placed eighth overall with an 85. Kaylyn McQueeney and Adele Welling carded a 96, while Arabella Fisher and Emma Royston shot a 98.Team scores: Oregon 244, Janesville Craig 264, Milton 270, Monona Grove 279, Janesville Parker 285, Baraboo 286, Fort Atkinson 288, Stoughton 308.Monona Grove 188, Beaver Dam 225The Monona Grove girls golf team opened up Badger Conference dual meet action with a 188-225 win over Beaver Dam at Old Hickory Golf Club on Wednesday, August 17.Sophomore Lauren Reed led the Silver Eagles with a 42. Sophomore Kaylyn McQueeney carded a 45, and junior Josie Gennerman shot a 50. Junior Arabella Fisher scored a 51.Stoughton ScrambleCompeting at the Stoughton Scramble, the Silver Eagles played together to finish sixth on Tuesday, August 16 at the Stoughton Country Club. Lake Ripley Country Club Women's Organization resultsLauren Reed, Josie Gennerman, Kaylyn McQueeney, Arabella Fisher and Caitlyn Raush earned a score of 72. Reedsburg won the event with a 64.Team scores: Reedsburg 64, Milton 65, Oregon 67, Portage 70, DeForest 72, Monona Grove 72, Mount Horeb 73, Wisconsin Dells 75, Baraboo 75, Lancaster 75, Fort Atkinson 75, Stoughton 80, Watertown 98. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Girls Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Monona home talent eliminated from playoffs by DeForest North Shore Pizza and Subs bringing east coast grub to Monona Monona Grove football drops season opener against Sun Prairie East Monona Grove football ready to exceed expectations for upcoming season Substitute teachers to get 12% pay increase at Monona Grove School District Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator CDL Delivery Specialist Hometown News Superstar Bulletin