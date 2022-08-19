hot Monona Grove girls golf fourth at best ball invite By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Aug 19, 2022 Aug 19, 2022 Updated 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save At the "Best Ball" Invite held at Oak Ridge in Milton on Thursday, August 18, the Silver Eagles competed in pairs, scoring a 279 to place fourth. Monona Grove girls golf wins against Beaver Dam; sixth at Stoughton ScrambleLauren Reed and Josie Gennerman placed eighth overall with an 85. Kaylyn McQueeney and Adele Welling carded a 96 to place 20th, while Arabella Fisher and Emma Royston finished in 21st with a 98. Lauren Reed ties for fifth at Watertown; Monona Grove girls golf eighth as a teamTeam scores: Oregon 244, Janesville Craig 264, Milton 270, Monona Grove 279, Janesville Parker 285, Baraboo 286, Fort Atkinson 288, Stoughton 308. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Girls Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Monona Grove boys soccer returns two all-conference players from last season Monona Grove football ready to exceed expectations for upcoming season Monona home talent eliminated from playoffs by DeForest North Shore Pizza and Subs bringing east coast grub to Monona Cottage Grove home talent eliminated by Sun Prairie Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads CDL Delivery Specialist Hometown News Superstar Bulletin