MONONA GROVE GIRLS GOLF Monona Grove girls golf ninth at Maple Bluff By Calahan Steed Aug 29, 2022 At the Coaches vs Cancer golf meet, the Silver Eagles placed ninth out of 20 teams at the Maple Bluff Country Club on Monday, August 29. Sophomore Lauren Reed, junior Josie Gennerman, sophomore Kaylyn McQueeney, junior Arabella Fisher and junior Emma Royston competed in the scramble. Milton 190, Monona Grove 200 The Monona Grove girls golf team suffered its first Badger-East Conference loss in a 190-200 defeat against Milton on Wednesday, August 24 at Door Creek Golf Course. Sophomore Lauren Reed finished with a 47, and junior Josie Gennerman carded a 49. Juniors Emma Royston and Arabella Fisher each shot a 52. Sophomore Kaylyn McQueeney shot a 56, which was not used in the team tally. Milton senior Hannah Dunk shot a 36 to earn medalist honors.