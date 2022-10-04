hot Monona Grove girls golf seventh at Middleton Sectionals By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Oct 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Monona Grove girls golf season came to an end, tying for seventh place at the Middleton Sectional on Monday, October 3. Monona Grove girls tennis: Eliza Martin, Ava Lee, Riley Perkins and Kate Walsh punch ticket to sectionals with wins at sub-sectionalsSophomore Lauren Reed finished tied for 16th overall with a 93. Junior Josie Gennerman tied for 27th after carding a 99. Monona Grove girls golf ties for third at conference meet; two Silver Eagles place in the top tenSophomore Kaylyn McQueeney tied for 31st with a 101. Junior Arabella Fisher tied for 38th with a 101. Sophomore Caitlyn Rauch shot a 114 to finish 46th. Monona Grove boys golf finishes season at Oregon Sectional; Jacob Frederickson ties for seventhJunior Izzy Stricker of Waunakee earned medalist honors after shooting a 76. Monona Grove High School receives Award of Excellence from WIAATeam scores: Middleton 338, Waunakee 341, Oregon 352, Reedsburg 368, Sun Prairie West 389, Verona 392, Monona Grove 397, Mount Horeb 397. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Girls Tennis csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Cottage Grove’s Kozy Nuk Cafe starts off strong behind kitchen veterans Adan Reyes and Meggan O’Brien Cal Woerth scores three touchdowns in a Monona Grove football shutout win over Sauk Prairie Monona Grove School District plans 5.6% drop in tax rate Monona Grove girls golf advances to sectionals Cottage Grove parks improvements getting new amenities this fall and spring, including pickleball, skating, zipline Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Epic Culinary Staff Four Winds Manor Hometown News Superstar Bulletin