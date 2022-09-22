hot MONONA GROVE GIRLS GOLF Monona Grove girls golf ties for third at conference meet; two Silver Eagles place in the top ten By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Sep 22, 2022 52 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Silver Eagles tied for third at the Badger-East Conference Championships held at the Yahara Hills Golf Course on Tuesday, September 20. Monona Grove girls golf earns fourth conference win of the season with a victory over StoughtonSophomore Lauren Reed finished fifth overall with an 83, finishing nine shots behind Izzy Stricker of Waunakee. Stricker earned medalist honors after shooting a 74. Monona Grove boys soccer overtakes Milton for first place in Badger-East with winSophomore Kaylyn McQueeney carded a 93 to finish 10th overall. Junior Josie Gennerman tied for 18th with a 103, and junior Emma Royston (108) finished in 23rd. Monona Grove volleyball wins Mount Horeb InviteJunior Arabella Fisher tied for 24th with a 110. Waunakee won the conference with a score of 324. Five runners place top ten for Monona Grove cross country: Boys fifth, girls firstTeam scores: Waunakee 324, Milton 373, DeForest 387, Monona Grove 387, Fort Atkinson 401, Stoughton 436, Beaver Dam 472, Watertown 497. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Girls Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Death of 'beloved' teacher, tennis coach prompts Monona Grove High School to cancel classes Friday Monona Grove football competes in emotional night against Mount Horeb Trial date set, Monona Grove School District staff face allegations of civil rights violations Monona Grove named top aid station at IRONMAN Monona Grove boys soccer overtakes Milton for first place in Badger-East with win Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin