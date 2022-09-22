The Silver Eagles tied for third at the Badger-East Conference Championships held at the Yahara Hills Golf Course on Tuesday, September 20.

Sophomore Lauren Reed finished fifth overall with an 83, finishing nine shots behind Izzy Stricker of Waunakee. Stricker earned medalist honors after shooting a 74.

