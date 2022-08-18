The Monona Grove girls golf team opened up Badger Conference dual meet action with a 188-225 win over Beaver Dam at Old Hickory Golf Club on Wednesday, August 17.

Monona Grove High School receives Award of Excellence from WIAA

Sophomore Lauren Reed led the Silver Eagles with a 42. Sophomore Kaylyn McQueeney carded a 45, and junior Josie Gennerman shot a 50. Junior Arabella Fisher scored a 51.

Monona Grove girls tennis fifth at Dane County Invitational

Tags