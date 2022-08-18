hot Monona Grove girls golf wins against Beaver Dam; sixth at Stoughton Scramble By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Aug 18, 2022 33 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Monona Grove girls golf team opened up Badger Conference dual meet action with a 188-225 win over Beaver Dam at Old Hickory Golf Club on Wednesday, August 17. Monona Grove High School receives Award of Excellence from WIAASophomore Lauren Reed led the Silver Eagles with a 42. Sophomore Kaylyn McQueeney carded a 45, and junior Josie Gennerman shot a 50. Junior Arabella Fisher scored a 51.Stoughton ScrambleCompeting at the Stoughton Scramble, the Silver Eagles played together to finish sixth on Tuesday, August 16 at the Stoughton Country Club. Monona Grove girls tennis fifth at Dane County InvitationalLauren Reed, Josie Gennerman, Kaylyn McQueeney, Arabella Fisher and Caitlyn Raush earned a combined score of 72. Reedsburg won the event with a 64.Team scores: Reedsburg 64, Milton 65, Oregon 67, Portage 70, DeForest 72, Monona Grove 72, Mount Horeb 73, Wisconsin Dells 75, Baraboo 75, Lancaster 75, Fort Atkinson 75, Stoughton 80, Watertown 98. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Girls Golf csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Monona Grove boys soccer returns two all-conference players from last season Monona Grove football ready to exceed expectations for upcoming season Monona home talent eliminated from playoffs by DeForest North Shore Pizza and Subs bringing east coast grub to Monona Chipotle expected to open this winter in Monona Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads CDL Delivery Specialist Hometown News Superstar Bulletin