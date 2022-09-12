Monona Grove girls swim

The Monona Grove girls swim team poses after winning the Baraboo Relays on Saturday, September 10. 

At the Baraboo Relays, the Monona Grove girls swim team earned another first-place finish on Saturday, September 10 at Baraboo High School.

Monona Grove girls swim starts season strong with first-place finishes at Shorewood and Badger-East relays

The 500-yard freestyle relay team of sophomore Breleigh Ganshert, sophomore Brynn Jondle, sophomore Jordan Sarubbi and freshman Alyssa Hagen took first place at four minutes and 56.27 seconds.

Monona Grove volleyball earns come-from-behind win against DeForest
Nate Haberli scores five goals as Monona Grove boys soccer routs Mount Horeb
Miracle League begins to finish up second season

Tags