The 4x100 individual medley relay team of freshman Audrey Schoenherr, junior Macy Ganshert, freshman Kennedy Johnson and junior Kelley Ryan finished first at 4:29.17.
Junior Tessa Gordon, Ryan, Sarubbi and Hagen won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 1:44.16. Senior Morgan Heilman, Breleigh Ganshert, Johnson and freshman Sydney Glynn took first place (1:57.43) in the 200-yard individual medley relay.
The Silver Eagles won nine events in a win against Stoughton at Monona Grove High School on Thursday, September 8.
The 200-yard medley team of freshman Alyssa Hagen, sophomore Brynn Jondle, junior Macy Ganshert and sophomore Jordan Sarubbi took first place in one minute and 59.45 seconds.
Senior Morgan Heilman won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:02.25 and Sarubbi (2:07.19) placed second.
Jondle took first in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:23.92 with freshman Kennedy Johnson (2:25.02) taking second and junior Kiarra Kahl (2:30.52) taking third. In the 100-yard butterfly, junior Tessa Gordon finished in first at 1:02.38, and Ganshert (1:04.48) finished second.
Sophomore Audrey Schoenherr won the 100-yard freestyle in 56 seconds with Johnson taking second at 58.52 seconds. Hagen (5:37.74) won the 500-yard freestyle, while Jondle (5:49.10) took second.
The 200-yard freestyle team of Schoenherr, Johnson, Kahl and Heilman took first place at 1:44.92. Junior Ryan Kelley (1:04.10) earned the closest finish of the event, taking first place in the 100-yard backstroke over Gordon, who came in second at 1:04.21.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Johnson, Jondle, Gordon and Heilman took first place at 3:51.11.
Heilman finished second in the 50-yard freestyle at 25.67 seconds. Freshman Sydney Glynn took second in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:16.96.