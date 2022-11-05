The 200-yard medley relay team of Heilman, junior Kelley Ryan, junior Tessa Gordon and sophomore Audrey Schoenherr qualified with a fifth-place finish at 1:50.21. Gordon individually qualified for state with a seventh-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly at 59.73.
The 200-yard freestyle team of sophomore Breleigh Ganshert, Gordon, Schoenherr and freshman Alyssa Hagen qualified, taking sixth at 1:40.67. The 400-yard freestyle team of Ganshert, Heilman, Hagen and sophomore Jordan Sarubbi also qualified by taking sixth at 3:38.66.
The Silver Eagles took fourth with 225 points. Other results from sectionals included Sarubbi (1:59.14) finishing sixth in the 200-yard freestyle. Schoenherr (25.11) and Ganshert (25.24) took eighth and ninth in the 50-yard freestyle. Schoenherr (1:00.02) swam ninth in the 100-yard butterfly.
Sophomore Brynn Jondle (2:19.77) took 11th in the 200-yard individual medley. Heilman placed ninth in the 100-yard freestyle at 54.34 seconds. Sophomore Audrey Garrett (5:26.29) and freshman Kennedy Johnson (5:27.55) swam ninth and 10th in the 500-yard freestyle.
Junior Karsyn Nelson took seventh in the diving portion of the event with 385.65 points.
Team scores: Middleton 406, Verona 353, Madison West 282, Monona Grove 225, Madison Memorial 221, Waunakee 168.5, Oregon 164, Sun Prairie West 117, DeForest 91, Edgerton/Evansville 80, Sun Prairie East 77.5, Milton 52, Madison East 24.