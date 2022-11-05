Seven Monona Grove swimmers have qualified in five events for the state swim meet after taking fourth at the Middleton Sectional on Saturday, November 5.

Senior Morgan Heilman was the sectional champion in the 100-yard backstroke at 58.80 seconds, while junior Kelley Ryan took sixth at one minute and 0.24 seconds to qualify both swimmers.

