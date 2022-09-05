Kelley Ryan, Tessa Gordon, Audrey Schoenherr and Morgan Heilman won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of one minute and 51.46 seconds. Audrey Garrett, Sydney Glynn, Macy Ganshert and Jordan Sarubbi (1:57.10) finished third.
Breleigh Ganshert (25.53) and Schoenherr (25.54) took second and third respectively in the 50-yard freestyle. In the 100-yard butterfly, Schoenherr (1:01.36) finished second, Gordon (1:03.22) took third and Macy Ganshert (1:03.62) swam fifth.
Heilman (55.29) swam second in the 100-yard freestyle, while Breleigh Ganshert (56.22) took third and Sarubbi (57.07) finished fifth. In the 500-yard freestyle, Johnson finished second at 5:29.94. Heilman also took third in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:00.68.
The Silver Eagles scored four swimmers in the top five in the 100-yard breaststroke with Macy Ganshert (1:14.98) in second, Glynn (1:16.09) in third, Kahl (1:16:25) taking fourth and Jondle (1:16.40) finishing fifth.
In the 400-yard freestyle relay, Sarubbi, Gordon, Hagen and Heilman finished second at 3:46.26. Breleigh Ganshert, Johnson, Macy Ganshert and Jondle swam third at 3:53.03.
Team scores: Monona Grove 561, Muskego 529, Burlington 326, Whitefish 234, Shorewood 214, Cedarburg 169, Fort Atkinson 77.
Badger-East relays
The Monona Grove girls swim team won nine events at the Badger-East Conference relays, winning the event on Tuesday, August 30 at DeForest High School.
In the 200-yard butterfly relay, Audrey Schoenherr, Audrey Garrett, Macy Ganshert and Tessa Gordon took first with a time of one minute and 51.98 seconds. Garrett, Kelley Ryan, Brynn Jondle and Morgan Heilman finished first in the 200-yard backstroke at 1:55.76.
The freshman and sophomore 200-yard freestyle relay team of Breleigh Ganshert, Natalie Kraemer, Sydney Glynn and Kennedy Johnson took first at 1:46.63. The 200-yard breaststroke relay team of Macy Ganshert, Jondle, Glynn, and Kiarra Kahl won with a time of 2:15.84.
Breleigh Ganshert, Johnson, Heilman and Alyssa Hagen took first in the 400-yard freestyle at 3:44.92. The 500-yard freestyle team of Mya Tweedy, Breleigh Ganshert, Brynn Jondle and Kennedy Johnson earned a first-place finish at 4:59.31.
Schoenherr, Kahl, Garrett and Heilman won the 400-yard individual medley relay at 4:23.85. Tweedy, Macy Ganshert, Ryan and Gordon won the 200-yard junior and senior freestyle relay in 1:46.09. The 200-yard medley relay team of Hagen, Kahl, Schoenherr and Kraemer finished first in 1:58.68.
The 400-yard medley relay team of Ryan, Glynn, Gordon and Hagen finished second in 4:14.16.
Team scores: Monona Grove 188, Waunakee 110, DeForest 86, Milton 72, Stoughton 50, Watertown 50, Fort Atkinson 22.