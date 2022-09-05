The Monona Grove girls swim team won two events at the Shorewood Invitational as the Silver Eagles took first place on Saturday, September 3. 

Kelley Ryan, Tessa Gordon, Audrey Schoenherr and Morgan Heilman won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of one minute and 51.46 seconds. Audrey Garrett, Sydney Glynn, Macy Ganshert and Jordan Sarubbi (1:57.10) finished third.

