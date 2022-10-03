The Silver Eagles won all 11 events at the Fort Atkinson Tri against Fort Atkinson and Beaver Dam on Monday, October 3.

Monona Grove girls swim wins EagleJay Invite

Macy Ganshert, Sydney Glynn, Kelley Ryan and Jordan Sarubbi won the 200-yard medley relay in one minute and 58.98 seconds. Morgan Heilman took first in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 2:02.82.

Cal Woerth scores three touchdowns in a Monona Grove football shutout win over Sauk Prairie
Monona Grove volleyball third at invitational; defeated by Stoughton in conference play
Monona Grove boys soccer gets wins over Fort Atkinson and Edgewood

Tags