Alyssa Hagen swam first in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:04.15. Glynn finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:14.98. In the 400-yard freestyle, Breleigh Ganshert, Jondle, Macy Ganshert and Hagen finished first in 3:55.04.
Monona Grove 134, Watertown 36
The Monona Grove girls swim team won all 11 events in a 134-36 win against the Goslings at Watertown High School on Tuesday, September 27.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Kelley Ryan, Kiarra Kahl, Tessa Gordon and Morgan Heilman took first place in one minute and 58.18 seconds. Heilman took first in the 50-yard freestyle in 26.01 seconds and won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:01.34.
Alyssa Hagen won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:04.52. Audrey Schoenherr finished first in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:03.92.
Brynn Jondle won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:22.62, and also took first place in the 100-yard freestyle at 58.67 seconds.
In the 500-yard freestyle relay, Kennedy Johnson (5:42.29) narrowly beat out Jordan Sarubbi (5:43.01) for first place. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Breleigh Ganshert, Kahl, Hagen and Heilman took first in 1:47.35.
Kahl won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:16.22. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Schoenherr, Sarubbi, Jondle and Hagen finished first in 3:53.41.