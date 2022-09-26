The Monona Grove girls swim team won its fifth invitational of the season on Saturday, September 24 at the Eagle Jay Invite held at Jefferson High School.

Kelley Ryan
Junior Kelley Ryan swims the 100-yard backstroke on Saturday, September 24 at Jefferson High School. Ryan finished third with a time of 1:02.57. 

In the 200-yard medley relay, junior Kelley Ryan, freshman Sydney Glynn, sophomore Audrey Schoenherr and senior Morgan Heilman took first place in one minute and 54.44 seconds.

Kennedy Johnson
Freshman Kennedy Johnson finished second in the 500-yard freestyle at 5:34.43. 
Brynn Jondle
Sophomore Brynn Jondle competes in the 200-yard individual medley on Saturday, September 24, taking fourth place in 2:21.57. 
Macy Ganshert
Junior Macy Ganshert swam fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:15.95. 

