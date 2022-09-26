In the 200-yard medley relay, junior Kelley Ryan, freshman Sydney Glynn, sophomore Audrey Schoenherr and senior Morgan Heilman took first place in one minute and 54.44 seconds.
Sophomore Jordan Sarubbi (2:02.67) won the 200-yard freestyle with freshman Kennedy Johnson (2:02.74), freshman Alyssa Hagen (2:02.75) and sophomore Audrey Garrett (2:10.81) taking second, third and fifth respectively.
Schoenherr won the 100-yard butterfly at 59.93 seconds, while junior Macy Ganshert (1:03.86) took third.
Four Silver Eagles finished in the top five in the 100-yard freestyle with Heilman winning the event and Hagen (56.60) taking third, Sarubbi (57.41) in fourth and junior Mya Tweedy (1:00.22) placing fifth.
The 200-yard freestyle team of sophomore Breleigh Ganshert, Sarubbi, sophomore Brynn Jondle and Hagen took first at 1:44.43. Heilman finished first in the 100-yard backstroke at 59.48, while Ryan (1:02.57) and Garrett (1:06.92) took third and fourth.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Schoenherr, Sarubbi, Hagen and Heilman swam first in 3:47.58.
Schoenherr (2:19.54) finished second in the 200-yard individual medley, while Jondle (2:21.57) placed fourth and junior Kiarra Kahl (2:29.98) finished fifth. Breleigh Ganshert (25.70) finished second in the 50-yard freestyle, and Ryan (26.54) took fourth and Glynn (26.79) swam fifth.
Johnson took second in the 500-yard freestyle at 5:34.43. Kahl finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:14.39, Glynn (1:15.92) took fourth and Macy Ganshert (1:15.95) swam fifth.
Team scores: Monona Grove 600, Elkhorn 312, Jefferson/Cambridge 297, Stoughton 257, River Valley/Richland Center 241, Mount Horeb 237, Bradford 108, Milwaukee Rufus King 97.