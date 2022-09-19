Freshman Kennedy Johnson led a 1-2-3 Monona Grove finish in the 200-yard freestyle. Johnson won in a time of two minutes and 2.78 seconds, while sophomore Jordan Sarubbi (2:03.37) finished second and freshman Alyssa Hagen (2:03.47) took third.
Johnson won the 500-yard freestyle in 5:35.31, and sophomore Audrey Garrett (5:43.45) took third. Junior Tessa Gordon won the 100-yard butterfly in 59.68 seconds, and junior Macy Ganshert (1:03.27) finished fifth.
Gordon, sophomore Breleigh Ganshert, junior Kelley Ryan and Hagen (1:42.65) won the 200-yard freestyle relay. The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Ganshert, Hagen, Sarubbi and Heilman took first in 3:44.41.
Senior Morgan Heilman (55.06) finished second in the 100-yard freestyle with Hagen (56.57) and Sarubbi (56.60) taking fourth and fifth. Heilman (59.96) also finished second in the 100-yard backstroke.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Ganshert (25.58) finished third and freshman Sydney Glynn (26.30) took fifth. Gordon swam fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:11.57.
Team scores: Monona Grove 582, Stevens Point 376, Middleton 340.5, Sun Prairie West 255, Madison Memorial 242.5, Sun Prairie East 214, Jefferson/Cambridge 152.5, Madison East 7.
Monona Grove 122, DeForest 48
The Monona Grove girls swim team won nine events in a 122-48 win over DeForest at DeForest High School on Tuesday, September 13.
Junior Kelley Ryan, freshman Sydney Glynn, junior Tessa Gordon and senior Morgan Heilman won the 200-yard medley race in one minute and 55.32 seconds. Sophomore Audrey Schoenherr (2:03.53), sophomore Brynn Jondle (2:07.70) and sophomore Audrey Garrett (2:07.91) finished first, second and third respectively in the 200-yard freestyle.
Heilman won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:18.28 with freshman Alyssa Hagen (2:24.06) in second and freshman Kennedy Johnson (2:28.52) taking third. Schoenherr won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:00.40.
In the 500-yard freestyle, Heilman (5:30.51) took first with Johnson (5:32.87) finishing second. Sophomore Breleigh Ganshert, Schoenherr, Gordon and Ryan won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:43.50.
Ryan won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:03.35, while Hagen (1:05.96) finished third. Gordon took first in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:13.27 and Glynn (1:16.86) swam second.
The 400-yard freestyle team of Schoenherr, Hagen, Jondle and Heilman took first place in 3:50.10.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Breleigh Ganshert (25.61) took second and Glynn (26.47) swam third. Breleigh Ganshert (57.13) finished second in the 100-yard freestyle with Jondle (57.65) taking third.