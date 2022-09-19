The Monona Grove girls swim team swam away with a first-place finish at the Sun Prairie Invitational on Saturday, September 17.

Freshman Kennedy Johnson led a 1-2-3 Monona Grove finish in the 200-yard freestyle. Johnson won in a time of two minutes and 2.78 seconds, while sophomore Jordan Sarubbi (2:03.37) finished second and freshman Alyssa Hagen (2:03.47) took third.

