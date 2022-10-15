Sophomores Ava Lee, Rylee Perkins and Eliza Martin, along with senior Kate Walsh wrapped up their season at the 2022 WIAA Girls State Tennis Tournament held at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on Thursday, October 13.

Ava Lee
Sophomore Ava Lee hits a return shot in her opening match at the 2022 WIAA State Tennis Championship on Thursday, October 13. Lee won the match (4-6, 6-3, 11-9) over Prisha Singh of Franklin. 

Lee, a special qualifier for the tournament, won her opening match (4-6, 6-3, 11-9) against Prisha Singh of Franklin. Lee trailed 9-6 in the match tie-breaker before rattling off five straight points to win the match.

Eliza Martin
Sophomore Eliza Martin hits a shot against Khali Stephens of Bay Port. 
Kate Walsh
Senior Kate Walsh hits a shot in doubles action at the WIAA State Tournament. 
Riley Perkins
Sophomore Riley Perkins chases down a shot in doubles action at the WIAA State Tournament. 

