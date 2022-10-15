Sophomores Ava Lee, Rylee Perkins and Eliza Martin, along with senior Kate Walsh wrapped up their season at the 2022 WIAA Girls State Tennis Tournament held at Nielsen Tennis Stadium on Thursday, October 13.
Lee, a special qualifier for the tournament, won her opening match (4-6, 6-3, 11-9) against Prisha Singh of Franklin. Lee trailed 9-6 in the match tie-breaker before rattling off five straight points to win the match.
“The real key in that stretch was she hit a beautiful backhand volley during that stretch which surprised her opponent that it was such a quality ball,” said Monona Grove head coach John Willauer. “Her opponent may have thought she had won the match with that passing shot, but Ava just hit a great volley.”
Lee advanced to the second round, falling (6-1, 6-0) to Clare Schaefer of Whitefish Bay. Lee finishes the season with a record of 26-4.
Martin was also a special qualifier for the tournament and lost her opening match (6-0, 6-1) to Khali Stephens of Bay Port. Martin finishes the year with a record of 18-6.
“Her competitiveness carried her through a lot, and her goal is to continue to get better,” said Willauer. “She said her goal for herself last year was to qualify for state, she did that and I’m sure her goals will be even higher for next year.”
Perkins and Walsh qualified for the tournament after placing third at sectionals. Perkins and Walsh lost their opening match (6-3, 3-6, 10-6) to Mallory Dam and Kyra Hagen of Union Grove.
“Rylee and Kate really developed a true partnership playing doubles,” said Willauer. “They really fed off each other, their enthusiasm and they really bought into the idea of what doubles was, which is a real team event.”
Walsh, along with seniors Bella Nuon, Alyssa Renz, Jordyn Godfrey, Macy Tolley and Annelise Johnson will graduate from the program.