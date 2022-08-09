Monona Grove High School received its first Award of Excellence as 39 schools received the honor from the WIAA.
The WIAA states that the criteria applied toward the Award of Excellence in 2021-22 include the athletic director maintains and updates all information in the WIAA School Directory annually.
The Athletic Director does due diligence in striving to achieve staff compliance with all WIAA coaching requirements (i.e. rules video, exam, officials’ rankings).
The athletic director conducted regular occurring meetings with a Captain’s Club/Team Leadership Council/Etc. – sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is on the agenda and is discussed.
The athletic director conducted regular occurring meetings with coaches — sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is a topic that is on the agenda and is discussed.
The athletic director conducted at least one informational meeting with student-athletes and their parents – sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is a topic that is on the agenda and is discussed.
The athletic director attended conference meetings – sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is a topic that is on the agenda and is discussed.
Coaches and student-athletes attended a sportsmanship summit/leadership conference/etc.
There was school representation at one of the seven WIAA Fall Area Meetings.
There was school representation at WIAA Annual Meeting in April.
Athletic Director made the student body aware of sportsmanship initiatives through school assemblies, announcements, posters, etc.
Three or more athletic teams gave back to their school or community through volunteerism.
Athletic director has taken the free NFHS Sportsmanship course.
Three or more head coaches have taken the free NFHS Sportsmanship course.
The athletic program had no coach ejections at any level.
The athletic program had no coach or player assault of an official at any level.
The athletic director nominated/submitted a boy and/or a girl for WIAA Scholar Athlete recognition (either for local or state level recognition).
In 2022-23, there will be four new criteria added to the Award of Excellence standards. To receive the award, schools will be responsible for these additional items:
The athletic director or designee submits the online season Schedule/Results Verification Form by the established deadlines for all bracketed team sports (baseball, basketball, football, hockey, soccer, softball, volleyball).
The athletic director or designee completes and submits the accurate enrollment count on the Enrollment Form by the established deadline.
The athletic director or designee completes and submits the accurate data on the online Sports Participation Form by June 30.
The athletic director or designee submits the completed online Fan Ejection Form within three days following the event the ejection occurred, requiring a fan to miss the next competition