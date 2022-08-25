MG masking

Wearing face masks will be optional this fall under new COVID-19 protocols for the Monona Grove School District.

With the start of the school year quickly approaching, the Monona Grove School District has released its school facilities operating plan for the 2022-23 school year.

The plan covers safety, learning and operating procedures for the district, specifically regarding COVID-19 protocols. Parts of the plan are subject to change due to the changing conditions of the pandemic.

