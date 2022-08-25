With the start of the school year quickly approaching, the Monona Grove School District has released its school facilities operating plan for the 2022-23 school year.
The plan covers safety, learning and operating procedures for the district, specifically regarding COVID-19 protocols. Parts of the plan are subject to change due to the changing conditions of the pandemic.
Key practices for safety identified by MGSD include vaccination, which is strongly recommended for those eligible, a recommendation for face coverings, frequent hand washing and sanitizing, symptom monitoring and clean air circulation in MGSD buildings. The district will also have testing at at least one site every day.
Monitoring symptomsStaff and students should not come to school or enter any MGSD building if they have or develop symptoms, including a fever of 100 degrees or higher, shortness of breath, new loss of taste or smell, cough, sore throat, nausea or vomiting, headache, fatigue, nasal congestion or a runny nose.
Any student who develops symptoms should be kept home and parents should report all symptoms through the school’s attendance email. Symptomatic students are required to get a PCR or rapid antigen test administered at a pharmacy or clinic, not an at-home test.
Any student who shows COVID-19 symptoms at school will need to be picked up from school in a timely manner. It is recommended that parents have an emergency contact in place for the student to be picked up and sent home if a parent is unable to arrive within 30 minutes. Symptomatic students will be isolated from other students and will be required to wear a face covering while waiting to be picked up.
Testing guidanceIn the event of a student being exposed to COVID-19, students should get tested as soon as possible. If the result is positive, students should follow isolation guidance.
If the result is negative, students should continue masking for 10 days after the initial exposure. Students showing symptoms after a close contact are also required to submit a negative test result to the school.
The school will provide rapid antigen and PCR testing available with no appointment required at Glacial Drumlin School on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; at the MGSD office on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and at Granite Ridge School on Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Patients must complete a one-time patient registration at https://covidconnect2.wi.gov/#/login prior to testing.
Notifications and closuresFor students in grades pre-K through fifth grade who are in a class with a positive case will have a classroom notification sent to parents as quickly as possible after receiving information of a positive result.
Temporary school closures may take place if ordered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) or Public Health Madison and Dane County (PHMDC). District officials may also temporarily close schools if the rate of transmission within a building or across the district is deemed too high, or if the number of absences among school staff impedes school and district operations.
SanitizingClassrooms, buildings and school buses will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected on a frequent basis. Cleaning and protective supplies will be available in classrooms and an extra focus for cleaning will be placed on surfaces and objects that are frequently touched throughout the day.
Face coveringsChoir singing indoors is permitted and the playing of wind instruments indoors is no longer limited. Fabric bell covers for band members may be used.
Students who return to school on day six after a positive case or close contact are required to wear masks and will be unable to remove their masks for athletics, band or other extracurriculars until day 11.