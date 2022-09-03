hot MONONA GROVE VOLLEYBALL Monona Grove volleyball defeated by Waunakee By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Sep 3, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monona Grove was swept (25-11, 25-20, 25-18) by Waunakee in a Badger-East Conference matchup on Tuesday, August 30th at Waunakee High School. Monona Grove volleyball finishes 12th out of 25 teams at UW-Whitewater InviteBrooklyn Tortorice led the Silver Eagles with 10 kills. Paxton Braun and Abbey Inda each recorded a block. Brooke Ellingson recorded 18 assists. Gavin Hablewitz rushes for 214 yards and scores three touchdowns; Monona Grove football wins big against Madison La FolletteTortorice and Dani Lucey each served one ace. Lucey led the team with 18 digs. Mackenzie Babcock wins girls race at Watertown as the girls team takes first; boys seventhMonona Grove is 5-4 on the season and 0-1 in conference play. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Volleyball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now McFarland senior Brooke Punzel organizes donations of baseball, softball equipment Mackenzie Babcock wins girls race at Watertown as the girls team takes first; boys seventh Gavin Hablewitz rushes for 214 yards and scores three touchdowns; Monona Grove football wins big against Madison La Follette Monona Grove volleyball finishes 12th out of 25 teams at UW-Whitewater Invite Monona Grove girls golf defeats Fort Atkinson Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator Hometown News Superstar Bulletin