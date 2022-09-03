Monona Grove was swept (25-11, 25-20, 25-18) by Waunakee in a Badger-East Conference matchup on Tuesday, August 30th at Waunakee High School.

Brooklyn Tortorice led the Silver Eagles with 10 kills. Paxton Braun and Abbey Inda each recorded a block. Brooke Ellingson recorded 18 assists.

