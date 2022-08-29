The Monona Grove volleyball team finished second in the silver bracket at the Warhawk Invite at UW-Whitewater, finishing 12th out of 25 teams on Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27.

Monona Grove volleyball finding contributors to fill open positions

Against Merrill, the Silver Eagles won (20-25, 25-17, 15-11) in three sets. Brooklyn Tortorice recorded 10 kills, while Abbey Inda had seven. Brooke Ellingson recorded 28 assists, while Taylor Moreau and Sadie Melde recorded eight digs.

Monona Grove girls swim returns state swimmers for upcoming season
Nate Haberli scores two goals in Monona Grove boys soccer win against McFarland; loses to Middleton
Lauren Reed ties for fifth at Watertown; Monona Grove girls golf eighth as a team

Tags