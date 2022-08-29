Against Merrill, the Silver Eagles won (20-25, 25-17, 15-11) in three sets. Brooklyn Tortorice recorded 10 kills, while Abbey Inda had seven. Brooke Ellingson recorded 28 assists, while Taylor Moreau and Sadie Melde recorded eight digs.
Against McFarland, the Silver Eagles were defeated (25-21, 25-15) in two sets. Moreau recorded four kills and had six digs.
The Silver Eagles earned a win (25-16, 25-17) against Beloit Memorial. Dani Lucey led the team with 10 digs and two aces. Ellingson recorded 17 assists, while Anna Raskob had five kills and Pohlman had nine digs.
Against St. Joseph, the Silver Eagles won (25-22, 25-13) in two sets. Tortorice recorded six kills and Paxton Braun had two blocks. Ellingson had 18 assists, while Pohlman recorded 11 digs.
Monona Grove defeated Kenosha Tremper (25-22, 25-15) in two sets. Braun led the team with seven kills and Lucey recorded six digs.
Whitewater defeated Monona Grove (25-22, 25-21) in two sets. Tortorice recorded seven kills and one block. Braun recorded two aces, while Ellingson had 13 assists.
Monona Grove won (20-25, 25-18, 15-9) in three sets against Evansville. Braun had 10 kills and one block. Ellingson recorded five aces and 18 assists. Pohlman had nine digs and Lucey recorded eight digs.