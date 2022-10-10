At the Badger-East Conference Tournament held at Milton High School, the Monona Grove volleyball team finished fourth on Saturday, October 8.

The Silver Eagles earned two wins with a 25-21, 15-25, 15-11 win against Stoughton and a 25-6, 25-20 win over Beaver Dam.

