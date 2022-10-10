The Silver Eagles earned two wins with a 25-21, 15-25, 15-11 win against Stoughton and a 25-6, 25-20 win over Beaver Dam.
Against Stoughton, junior middle hitter Brooklyn Tortorice recorded seven kills and served four aces. Junior middle hitter Paxton Braun had four blocks, senior setter Brooke Ellingson accumulated 13 assists and senior outside hitter Taylor Moreau recorded 12 digs.
In a 25-15, 25-16 loss to Waunakee, junior outside hitter Abbey Inda recorded five kills. Ellingson had 11 assists, while senior defensive specialist Dani Lucey recorded eight digs.
DeForest defeated Monona Grove (25-23, 25-12) with Tortorice recording six kills and one block. Ellingson had eight digs, and Inda served an ace.
The Silver Eagles were defeated (25-13, 25-23) by Watertown. Sophomore right-side hitter Addy Baumgartner and Tortorice each recorded three kills, while Tortorice served four aces. Lucey had 12 digs, freshman defensive specialist Cassidy Pohlman recorded six digs and Ellingson recorded seven assists.
Monona Grove is 18-16 on the season.
Milton 3, Monona Grove 0
The Silver Eagles were swept (25-21, 25-19, 25-22) by the Milton Red Hawks on Thursday, October 6 at Milton High School.
Junior middle hitter Brooklyn Tortorice recorded 10 kills and two blocks. Senior outside hitter Taylor Moreau had nine kills and two blocks.
Senior setter Brooke Ellingson served an ace and had 17 assists. Senior defensive specialist Dani Lucey recorded 18 digs. Senior setter Ava Runhaar recorded 12 assists, while freshman defensive specialist Cassidy Pohlman had 12 digs.