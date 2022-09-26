Monona Grove swept (25-19, 25-22) Baraboo. Senior setter Brooke Ellingson recorded 16 assists and served two aces. Junior middle hitter Brooklyn Tortorice recorded six kills, while junior outside hitter Maci Huss had five kills.
Against Oregon, the Silver Eagles swept (25-17, 25-15) the Panthers with Tortorice leading MG with six kills, six aces and five digs. Ellingson recorded 16 assists and served two aces.
Kawkauna swept Monona Grove (25-15, 25-23) in the championship semi-final. Lucey recorded nine digs and served three aces. Tortorice had five kills, three blocks and served two aces. Ellingson had six digs, 10 assists and two aces.
In the third-place match against Stoughton, the Silver Eagles (24-26, 25-19, 15-11) rallied to place third. Freshman defensive specialist Cassidy Pohlman recorded 10 digs and Tortorice had 11 kills.
Ellingson recorded 30 assists and served four aces. Junior middle hitter Paxton Braun had nine kills, and junior outside hitter Abbey Inda recorded seven kills.
Monona Grove is 18-10 on the season.
Stoughton 3, Monona Grove 1
The Stoughton Vikings held off Monona Grove 3-1 at Stoughton High School on Thursday, September 22.
Junior middle hitter Brooklyn Tortorice led the Silver Eagles with 11 kills and six blocks. Senior setter Brooke Ellingson recorded 17 assists and served two aces. Senior setter Ava Runhaar had 10 assists and three blocks.