At the Monona Grove Invitational, the Silver Eagles placed third with a record of 3-2 on Saturday, September 24.

Monona Grove volleyball earns come-from-behind win against DeForest

The Silver Eagles were swept (25-17, 25-23) by Randolph. Senior defensive specialist Dani Lucey recorded six digs, while senior outside hitter Taylor Moreau had five kills and four digs.

Monona Grove volleyball wins Mount Horeb Invite
Five runners place top ten for Monona Grove cross country: Boys fifth, girls first
Monona Grove girls golf ties for third at conference meet; two Silver Eagles place in the top ten

Tags