The Monona Grove volleyball team won the Mount Horeb Invite with a 5-0 record on Saturday, September 17.

Monona Grove volleyball earns come-from-behind win against DeForest

The Silver Eagles defeated Barneveld (25-9, 18-25, 15-9) with junior outside hitter Anna Raskab and junior middle hitter Brooklyn Tortorice each having five kills. Senior setter Brooke Ellingson served four aces and recorded 14 assists.

Monona Grove volleyball finding contributors to fill open positions
Dave Kinsler retires as Monona Grove hockey coach
Monona Grove boys soccer wins against Beaver Dam, ties Waunakee, loses to Oregon

Tags