The Silver Eagles defeated Barneveld (25-9, 18-25, 15-9) with junior outside hitter Anna Raskab and junior middle hitter Brooklyn Tortorice each having five kills. Senior setter Brooke Ellingson served four aces and recorded 14 assists.
Monona Grove dominated Madison East (25-4, 25-11) with freshman defensive specialist Cassidy Pohlman serving five aces. Tortorice had five kills, while junior outside hitter Maci Huss recorded four kills.
Against Mount Horeb, the Silver Eagles were pushed in a (26-24, 14-25, 15-13) win. Senior defensive specialist Dani Lucey served two aces, while recording eight digs.
Senior outside hitter Taylor Moreau recorded 11 digs. Tortorice had nine kills, while junior middle hitter Paxton Braun recorded six kills. Braun and Tortorice each had two blocks.
Advancing to the Gold Bracket semi-final, the Silver Eagles got past Niagara (25-23, 25-13) in two sets. Moreau recorded five digs, served two aces and had one block. Ellingson had eight assists and two aces.
In the championship match, Monona Grove defeated Mount Horeb (24-26, 25-22, 15-6) in three sets. Tortorice recorded 11 kills and served three aces. Braun finished with four blocks and six kills. Lucey recorded 10 digs, while Ellingson and junior outside hitter Abbey Inda each recorded seven digs.
Monona Grove is 15-7 on the season.
Watertown 3, Monona Grove 0
The Silver Eagles were swept by Watertown (25-19, 25-23, 25-22) at Monona Grove High School on Thursday, September 15.
Junior middle hitter Brooklyn Tortorice recorded 12 kills and four blocks. Senior outside hitter Taylor Moreau served three aces, while senior setter Brooke Ellingson had 18 assists.
Senior defensive specialist Dani Lucey had 22 digs, while freshman defensive specialist Cassidy Pohlman recorded 19 digs.
Monona Grove 3, Beaver Dam 0
Monona Grove swept Beaver Dam (25-23, 25-19, 25-22) in a Badger-East Conference match at Beaver Dam High School on Tuesday, September 13.
Senior outside hitter Taylor Moreau led the Silver Eagles with 10 kills, along with 14 digs and four aces. Sophomore outside hitter Abbey Inda served four aces, while senior defensive specialist Dani Lucey recorded 21 digs.
Senior setter Brooke Ellingson recorded 32 assists, while junior middle hitter Brooklyn Tortorice recorded nine kills and had four blocks.