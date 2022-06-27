Monona home talent loses to Montello after six-run ninth

With the game tied at 8-8 entering the top of the ninth inning, the Monona Braves gave up six runs to Montello in a 14-8 loss on Sunday, June 26.
After Montello took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Evan Ackerman hit a sacrifice fly to score Shawn Held. Jordan Carlson also scored on an error, giving Monona a 2-1 lead.
In the third, Kian O’Brien hit a double to score Taylor Carlson, putting Monona up 3-1. Montello would score three runs in the fourth, aided by a two-run triple from Tanner Drews.
Montello would score a run in the fifth and sixth inning before Monona stormed back with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Scoring runs off wild pitches and a sacrifice fly, Monona took an 8-6 lead. Taylor Carlson, Casey Seelow, O’Brien, Held and Sam Lund would score in the inning.
The Granite Jaxx scored twice in the eighth off an RBI single and an error to tie the game at 8-8. Monona left Ackerman at second to end the seventh and O’Brien was left at third in the eighth, keeping the score tied into the ninth.
Montello loaded the bases for Tyler Bloom, who would hit a two-run single, giving the Granite Jaxx the lead. Taking advantage of walks and wild pitches, Montello put across another four runs to take a 14-8 lead into the bottom of the ninth.
Ackerman hit a single in the bottom of the frame, but a double play ended the game, giving Monona the 14-8 loss. O’Brien finished three-for-three with two RBIs.
Monona (4-3) faces Cottage Grove (6-3) at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 4 at Murphy-Anthony Field. The Braves are seventh in the Eastern Section standings.
Montello 14, Monona 8
Montello 100 311 026 — 14 14 1
Monona 021 005 000 — 8 15 1
Leading hitters — MB: O’Brien 3x3 (2 2B), Ackerman 2x3, T. Carlson 2x5 (2B), Young 2x4; MGJ: Raasch 2x5, Drews 2x3 (3B), Sosinsky 2x4.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MB: Lund (5-8-6-6-4-1), Schmidt (L; 3.1-3-4-3-3-2), Held (0-1-2-2-0-1), Swanson (0.2-2-2-2-0-1); MGJ: Morgan (5.2-8-6-6-4-1), Andrews (W; 3.1-4-0-0-4-0).