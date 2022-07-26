Trying to chase down the last playoff spot in the Eastern Section, the Braves played a well-rounded home talent game on Monday, July 25 at Fireman’s Park in Columbus.

Corey Schmidt pitches eight innings, Taylor Carlson hits a home run in a Monona home talent win over Poynette

No fielding errors, dominant pitching and eight different batters recorded an RBI in a 12-2 win over the Crawdads (7-6) in a make-up game after Sunday’s game was postponed due to fielding conditions.

Sam Lund records 13 strikeouts, Corey Schmidt earns the save in a Monona Home Talent win against Rio
Monona home talent advances to championship tournament

