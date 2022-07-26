Monona wraps up the last week of the home talent regular season with a make-up game against Marshall (0-11) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29, and faces Portage (5-8) at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. Both games will be played at Ahuska Park in Monona.
Monona 12, Columbus 2 (8)
Monona 025 130 01X — 12 13 0
Columbus 000 000 20X — 2 3 2
Leading hitters — M: Alexander 4x5, McHugh 2x5, O’Brien 2B, J. Carlson 2B; C: Kmiec 2B, Turnquist 1x2.
Monona 9, Marshall 7
Kyle McHugh led the Braves with three RBIs in a Monona 9-7 win over Marshall at Fireman’s Park in home talent action on Friday, July 22.
After Marshall (0-11) took a 3-0 lead, Monona tied the game in the top of the third inning. McHugh hit a sacrifice fly to score Taylor Carlson, Jordan Carlson doubled home Mason Coyle and Brent Young singled home Jordan Carlson.
The Braves took advantage of wild pitching from the Firemen as McHugh, Jordan Carlson and Young reached on walks and Coyle was hit by a pitch. All four would come around to score, giving the Braves a 7-3 lead. A two-run double by Kaden Alexander was the lone Monona hit in the inning.
After Coyle walked in the sixth, McHugh hit a two-run homer to give the Braves a 9-4 advantage.
In the bottom of the seventh, Marshall hit a double and then a single to score three runs and cut the lead to 9-7. With the tying run at the plate, Monona recorded a fielder’s choice to escape with a 9-7 win.
Alexander went two-for-three with two RBIs. Jordan Carlson and Brent Young each drove in a run.