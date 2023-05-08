Brian Schmidt has lost count of how many Monona Farmers Markets he’s been to.
Better known to his customers as “The Salsa Man,” his stand selling hot sauces, fermented vegetables, pig ears has been a staple of the market for years and a way for Schmidt to make longtime friends of his return customers.
“I love this market. It’s very well-supported, people come out in droves. It’s like everybody’s part of a family,” Schmidt said. “I see their kids grow up. I’m their teacher in math—I make them do math problems with the purchases.”
That sense of community, a keystone of the weekly summer sale, has been built up over two decades now, as the Monona Farmers Market celebrated its 20th anniversary this Sunday with its first event of the year.
“It feels great to hit that benchmark, and this is one of the best opening days we’ve ever had,” said Aaron Dalbec, market president for the last five years. “And we’re so happy to have so many returning vendors.”
Among those vendors is Sarah Weh, whose business SJW Homemade is a constant at the Monona market. Weh, who sells dog treats and upcycled bags and clothing, started her business in middle school as a way to pay for costumes and classes as she pursued an Irish Dance hobby. It has since helped fund her college education and international travel to dance festivals and competitions.
“I’ve made lots of friends,” Weh says, speaking of customers both canine and human. “I’ve got great clientele.”
Another familiar face at the market is John Nordy, of Farmer Johns’ Cheese. Nordy makes sure to clarify the placement of the apostrophe in the farm’s name: he is the third Farmer John, after his father and grandfather. He has two—yes, two—sons named John.
“We’ve got a beautiful day today,” Nordy said of the 70-degree and sunny weather. “Half the years, we’ve had snow at this point.”
Nordy, whose farm is in Dodgeville, has been at the Monona market for all 20 years.
“We have the kids of kids of customers coming in now,” he said.
The Monona Farmers Market is held at Ahuska Park every Sunday through October, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.