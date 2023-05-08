The Salsa Man
Brian Schmidt, also known as The Salsa Man, quizzes young customers on the math of their purchases at the Monona Farmers Market's first event of its 20th year.

 By Will Cioci wcioci@apg-wi.com

Brian Schmidt has lost count of how many Monona Farmers Markets he’s been to.

Better known to his customers as “The Salsa Man,” his stand selling hot sauces, fermented vegetables, pig ears has been a staple of the market for years and a way for Schmidt to make longtime friends of his return customers.