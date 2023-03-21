Mary O’Connor
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running
I have served as the Mayor of Monona since 2017. My husband Bob Bocher and I are long-time residents and raised our two daughters here. I have bachelor’s and master’s degrees from UW-Madison and worked as a librarian for UW-Extension. Over the years, I’ve served in many volunteer capacities in Monona including with the Girl Scouts, Monona Public Library and the Monona Grove School District. As a member of the Monona Library Board, I served as President during the library’s $3.5 million expansion and renovation project. Prior to being elected Mayor, I served on the Monona City Council for 5 years.
Our community deserves a Mayor they can trust, with experience they can count on. As Mayor since 2017, I have guided our city through very challenging times including both a pandemic and a flood. In the face of an unprecedented public health emergency and economic fluctuations, I have balanced our budget, maintained our AA+ bond rating, supported sustainable redevelopment, preserved our beautiful parks, and worked toward greater equity. Although I accomplished a lot in my first 3 terms, I’m running for re-election because there are still some projects I’d like to see through to completion which are indicated in my list of priorities below.
List your top 3 priorities for the Mayorship.
• Completion of the ongoing master planning process for the San Damiano property which Monona purchased in June 2021.
• Approval of two referendums in Spring, 2024 – the first to increase Monona’s operating budget and the second for construction of a new public safety facility.
• Encouraging the development of housing for all income levels which will increase access for everyone.
One of the mayor’s biggest responsibilities is construction of the annual budget. What are your plans for ensuring financial sustainability while services keep up with the city’s growth?
As Mayor, I have six years of experience and five years as a city council member prior to that, producing balanced city budgets under the constraints of the state levy limit. We will continue to budget conservatively, apply for grants and other funding where available, and look for efficiencies in operations. The best thing we can do in the long term, is to continue to support re-development projects which will eventually increase the tax base and provide more funding for city operations. By their nature though, almost all re-development projects require TIF assistance. That means that the city won’t see the benefit of increased taxes for operating expenses from those projects until the TIF loans are repaid by the increased tax increment generated by the re-development. A good example is the Pier 37 TIF project. When that closed in 2018, it provided an additional $325,000 in tax dollars to be used for operating expenses.
Monona’s city staff is our greatest asset, and we can’t afford to lose them. My biggest financial concern regarding the operating budget going forward is the need to provide for staff salary increases that will keep our salaries at a par with our peer municipalities. My last three operating budgets have provided for 0% increases other than for personnel and utility costs. We’re running out of places to cut or restrain spending without doing real damage to city operations. I am hopeful that the legislature will provide additional revenue sharing dollars in the upcoming biennial budget as is being currently discussed. If that doesn’t happen, we will need to go to referendum to increase our operating budget above that allowed for by the state levy limit law.
What are the diversity, equity and inclusion needs of the city, and how would you address them?
Monona is not very diverse and unfortunately, there is a perception that Monona is not very welcoming to people of color. I have been working to change that perception in a variety of ways and would continue to do so in another term.
I recently appointed an implementation committee to help prioritize and bring to fruition some of the recommendations of the Ad Hoc Committee on Diversity and Equity Issues which I appointed in August 2021. The charge of that committee was to provide a plan to make Monona a more welcoming place for everyone. Some of those recommendations include – Offering city materials in Spanish, Incentivizing diversity of housing stock, Prioritizing securing public transit to serve affordable and senior housing developments and Community art projects.
The city has contracted with the Nehemiah Center to work on diversity issues, primarily on the municipal level, where they have worked with city staff and the council.
I will continue our efforts to increase the diversity of city staff which have been especially successful in the Fire and Police Departments. In addition to hiring a police chief who is a person of color, we expanded our search process and funded police academy training for two female police recruits, one of whom is a person of color, who are now on patrol in Monona. 40% of our Firefighter/Paramedics are now women.
Since being elected, I have worked hard to increase diversity on city committees and will continue to do so. There is a misconception that many of our city committees are full of older men who have served for years. I have appointed about 2/3 of our current committee members since being elected and have increased the diversity of the committees with the appointments of younger residents, more women, and more people of color.
Monona is landlocked, and as it grows, we’ve seen increasing redevelopment. What sorts of projects do you hope to see in the city moving forward, and what expectations would you have of developers in Monona?
I hope to see a variety of proposed redevelopment projects in the future. Given the changes in the commercial development world due to Covid, we will most likely continue to see more mixed-use housing/commercial developments proposed. Many properties on Monona Drive and Broadway are ripe for redevelopment. And at some point, we will see the South Towne area re-developed. There are a lot of possibilities there, both commercial and residential.
I represent Monona on the Dane County Regional Housing Advisory Committee which is focused on affordable and workforce housing needs. The estimated vacancy rate for any type of housing in Dane County is 1% and it’s estimated that the county’s population will grow by another 130,000 people by 2050. All of those people are going to need a place to live.
Currently Monona has a large affordable/workforce housing development proposal that’s in the final stages of the approval process and will hopefully break ground in the next few months. Affordable housing developments are complicated, often requiring a variety of types of financing and can take quite a while to put together.
We need more, but contrary to what some believe, we cannot force developers to build affordable housing on their private property. I’m working to develop a “toolkit” of incentives to help make it affordable for them to do so – things like reducing the amount of parking required.
While there is a definite need in Monona for workforce/affordable housing, we’re really seeing a growing need for housing for all income levels including the “missing middle”. That’s defined as housing like townhomes, condos, and pocket neighborhoods that’s more affordable and allows people to build equity. There’s also a demand for market-rate apartments. So, there are going to be opportunities for redevelopment projects focused on all kinds of housing in the future.
Kristie Goforth
Tell us about yourself and why you’re running
I live in Monona with my two children and am the executive director of Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison. I also serve as a Dane County Parks Commissioner appointed by Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. I am a first generation college student, a member of the Sault Tribe of Chippewa (Ojibwe) Indians, and am 51 years old. I was raised on an island in Lake Huron by a single mother. We never rose above poverty so my story is one of attaining the American dream. I never dreamt I would have the opportunity to serve my community as Mayor and I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity. I am driven by a spirit of helping others.
I am running because I have served in many capacities in Monona and I am dedicated to serving this great community. I have owned a business for 10 years and have led two nonprofit organizations as Executive Director including the Monona East Side Business Alliance (MESBA). I see many big city pressures coming our way and want to help us maintain our identity as a small city that is separate from Madison. This will require planning ahead on all fronts, vision, and strong leadership.
List your top 3 priorities for the Mayorship
My top three priorities for my first term as Mayor include focusing on our finances which includes determining a financial plan for our public safety building, seeing our public transit adjustments through, and focusing on our development process.
One of the mayor’s biggest responsibilities is construction of the annual budget. What are your plans for ensuring financial sustainability while services keep up with the city’s growth?
I have 18 years of experience developing and adhering to budgets in my 23 year professional career. Owning a business and leading two nonprofit organizations with tight budgets will directly translate to developing Monona’s annual budget. My first step will be developing the finance and personnel committee to five people plus our Finance Director, with the support of the City Council. This committee is currently made up of four people, two council members, the Mayor and our Finance Director (non-voting member). Currently, the finance committee primarily discusses and approves our bills. I’d like to see this committee welcome new members with financial expertise to help guide us into the future. I’d also like to see us discussing the financial implications of the transit merger, the purchase of San Damiano, the building of the public safety building, and planning ahead for the difficult 2024 annual budget in addition to all issues that have financial implications in the City.
In addition to increasing the size of the committee, I would like to increase the monthly half hour meeting to a longer period of time each month so we can thoroughly plan for our financial future. Hiring a financial advisor like neighboring communities have done is a necessary measure to ensure we are making the right fiscal decisions in these tricky financial times. Our financial advisor will help us create monthly financial reports for the City Council so we are better prepared when we get to budget season. We’ll need every tool in our financial toolbox to get through the next few years. By planning ahead and putting our finances front and center, we’ll be able to navigate and maintain the amenities that we have grown accustomed to and love.
What are the diversity, equity and inclusion needs of the city, and how would you address them?
I am glad we have begun our diversity journey as this is an important part of my identity as a Native American woman. I have been endorsed by both Fair Wisconsin and Adelante as well as every member of our Ad Hoc DEI Committee except for two people who have chosen to remain neutral. They recognize the importance of having a leader from a diverse background lead us through these efforts. I have a life filled with experience in issues surrounding diversity. One theme that keeps bubbling to the surface is city wide lack of representation as our largest challenge including elected officials, volunteers, and staff. We are making strides in our diversity hiring through our police department and fire department which is positive momentum I hope to build upon systemically.
When I was on city council, I organized and hosted numerous events for diverse communities including the Indigenous People’s Day flag raising with the Ho-Chunk Nation, the Juneteenth Celebration and Community Walk, and Monona’s first Pride Ride. Although these events have not been carried on since I left City Council, I look forward to reinstating them to help build community for those who are craving this type of representation and support. This is how we build a more welcoming community where people of color feel they belong too.
Monona is landlocked, and as it grows we’ve seen increasing redevelopment. What sorts of projects do you hope to see in the city moving forward, and what expectations would you have of developers in Monona?
We are feeling development pressures like never before so it is imperative that we plan ahead so we can balance the needs of the community with our small town charm. I will create an Economic Development Commission. This commission will identify all our developable sites in the city and will work with the public to determine needs by starting with the people who live adjacent to the sites and by working with the proximate stakeholder organizations. We will work collaboratively with the property owners to develop a vision that they can be proud of so success for the City, the developer, and the community as a whole are guaranteed.
By starting with public meetings with neighbors and stakeholders, we will identify the needs and wants of each site. We will develop a punch list of housing needs and identify types of businesses that will be an asset to the community. We will then issue an RFP to developers telling them our vision for the site. Everyone wants to develop in Monona but many developers feel that they don’t have a clear vision for what we want so we must provide them with our vision. This is how we can get ahead of the development process to ensure we are in control, not just waiting for developers to tell us what they are willing to give us.
It is critical that we incorporate affordable ownership options in housing in these developments to help us with our housing shortage and inaffordability challenges. When considering The Bloom, if we had this process up and running, neighbors would have said a teen center, Java Cat, workforce housing for teachers at the high school, and a business like Madtown Twisters would have been desirable.