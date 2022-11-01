The Monona Police Department is asking city council members to approve three updates to department policy, including one change that would broaden officers’ authority to conduct vehicle pursuits.
The policy changes, regarding use of force, vehicle pursuits and medical aid response, are part of a complete overhaul of police policy underway since early this year.
Proposed changes to use of force and medical aid response do not substantially alter officer conduct, Monona Police Chief Brian Chaney said in an interview. But the pursuit policy is changing significantly.
The department hopes to allow officers much more leeway in determining when to initiate and continue car chases with fleeing suspects. Current department policy restricts such pursuits to when a vehicle or its occupants are directly linked to a violent crime. The aim of that policy is to limit the risk caused by high-speed chases, which are inherently dangerous to officers, suspects and the public.
Evolving pursuit policy
The department’s current pursuit policy allows officers to follow vehicles that are obeying traffic laws but refusing to stop. However, if the vehicle is driving at high speeds or using “evasive tactics,” police can only continue the pursuit if they have probable cause that an occupant “has committed, or is about to commit, a violent felony,” according to the policy’s text.
At an Oct. 17 city council meeting, Chaney argued that the policy has at times stopped officers from doing their jobs, calling it “extremely restrictive.” He cited a burglary case, in which a responding officer saw a stolen car fleeing the scene but could not pursue because the crime involved was not a violent one.
Monona’s pursuit policies have had clear-cut restrictions to when police can engage in pursuits since at least 2004. In that year, policy stated that pursuits were only justified when officers had probable cause of a “serious felony.” That language was updated to a “violent felony” in January 2020.
The policy change proposed now would remove any direct restrictions on pursuits.
Instead, officers are directed to continually evaluate the circumstances of a pursuit, including the seriousness of the suspected crime, risks posed to bystanders and other drivers, location, time of day, road conditions and whether the suspect’s identity or vehicle’s license plate has been determined.
“When it comes to the point where the risk is too high to the community at large, where the driving behavior or the speeds become too dangerous, we are duty bound to terminate that pursuit,” Chaney said of the proposed policy.
Chaney said that Monona police had six vehicles flee from officers in September. Those pursuits were terminated, per current policy. Monthly Monona police reports recorded 25 similar incidents through August.
“I think the intent was good,” Chaney said of the current policy. “Pursuits are dangerous. There are some communities that have entirely gone away from pursuing. But we have to be able to rely on our training to determine when it’s important to back off.”
Chaney cited Milwaukee’s history with pursuit policy, which it loosened in 2017, as a reason to approve the change in Monona.
Milwaukee law enforcement officials claim that change, which aimed to crack down on reckless driving and car thefts, has been effective. But pursuits also increased by more than 150% in Milwaukee after the policy was changed, and suspects, bystanders and one police officer have died in chases, according to a WTMJ-TV report. The City of Milwaukee is currently being sued by the family of an uninvolved motorist killed in a pursuit.
The Monona City Council will continue its discussion of the proposed policy change at its Nov. 2 meeting.
Policy review is all-inclusive, nearing completion
Since January, Monona’s police and fire departments have both been working with a consultant to rewrite their policy manuals, when the chiefs of both departments determined they were struggling to organize and implement existing policy.
The city used $144,622 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to enter into a five-year contract with Lexipol, a company that specializes in writing policy for first-responder agencies that align with federal and state laws and industry best practices.
“We’re able to take Lexiopol’s standard policies and modify them to our needs in Monona,” Chaney said.
The police department is nearly finished reviewing more than 100 policies, Chaney said, and expects to be finished by the end of the year.
Most of those policies are administrative in nature and can be changed without oversight, but seven of the new policies, including the three now before the council, are subject to the council’s approval.
That requirement was put in place in 2020, after a series of three interactions between Monona police officers and Black men that came under public scrutiny, Mayor Mary O’Connor said in an interview. Two of those incidents involved vehicle pursuits and resulted in the death of a suspect.
According to Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation reports, Rodney J. Freeman Jr., 21, was found deadin a Monona lagoon in June of 2020, two days after fleeing on foot from the scene of a crash during a police pursuit. Three months later, Elliot Johnson, 24, also died after a crash resulting from a pursuit. Dane County prosecutors determined that Johnson had shot himself in his car. Officers were cleared of charges in both cases.
“We chose to evaluate police policies in terms of dealing with the public after that,” Mayor O’Connor said. “The council asked that some of those particular policies, the council be able to take a look.”
Use of force, vehicle pursuits and medical aid are the last three policies that the council will need to approve before the department implements its changes. Alders have already approved updates to the department’s policies on police K-9s, personnel complaints, body cameras and vehicle cameras.
With the policy review expected to wrap up, the remainder of the city’s five-year contract with Lexipol will entail updating and enforcing policies on an ongoing basis, Chaney said.